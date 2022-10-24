Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Keeping this One Achievement / Trophy Guide

Just over halfway through the campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 during Mission 10, “Violence and Timing,” Task Force 141 makes a stop in the first game’s setting of Urikstan to save Laswell. Like many other missions in the campaign, Mission 10 introduces a new gameplay gimmick, which is the ability to hijack cars as you drive up a highway toward the front of a convoy holding Laswell. While you can jump from car to car, there is an Achievement / Trophy called “Keeping this One” that challenges you to regroup with Price and Farah while using the first car you hijack. This doesn’t require you to beat the whole mission with a single car, but it can still be a challenge to complete, so allow me to help you with it! This guide will explain to players how to get the Keeping this One Achievement and Trophy in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Keeping This One Achievement And Trophy Guide In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The sequence that is tied to the Achievement comes shortly after the start of the level. Playing as Gaz, you begin the approach to the convoy in Nikolai’s helicopter and provide overwatch to the ground team. After a few minutes, an RPG will cause Gaz to fall from the helicopter, hanging upside down from a rope that had secured him to the aircraft. After a set piece that sees you dodging traffic and shooting enemies from this position, you will cut yourself down on top of an enemy transport truck and will be directed to hijack a nearby truck but you can also steal the transport that you landed on top of. Either way, you will need to stick with this choice in order to get the Trophy. The truck is a good choice since it has better handling while being weaker than the transport, though if you want that tuff exterior, you might want to go with that transport truck.

Once you decide on your vehicle of choice, you will need to get through many cars by hanging out the window and shooting the enemies in the back of the trucks. Eventually, you will reach a point where a truck starts to throw mines onto the road. This is the part of the mission where you are most likely to see your car reach critical damage, so make sure you watch the road and take out the troops that are throwing the mines. Once you are past this truck, you just need to continue a little further until a truck with Price and Farah in the back drives up onto the road. Price will tell you to jump in, at which point you should get up along side it, get on the roof of your car, and jump to the other truck. If you are still in your same starting car, this is where the Achievement / Trophy will unlock!

More Call of Duty Guides:

Modern Warfare 2- How to Redeem a Beta Code | Modern Warfare 2- How to Play the Beta | Dates and Platforms | Modern Warfare 2: How to get Early Access to the Campaign | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Ledge Hang Mechanic Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Prisoner Rescue Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Perk System Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Knock Out Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Switch Between Killstreaks and Scorestreaks | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Weapon Inspect | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Full Achievement and Trophy List | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crocodile Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crappy Way to Die Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Nessie Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- All Safe Codes and Locations | Gentleman Thief Achievement / Trophy Guide