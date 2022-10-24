Vinland Saga Season 2 Reveals New Trailer, January 9 Premiere

A new trailer for Vinland Saga Season 2 was revealed on Monday as part of its January 9 premiere announcement. The trailer also features the opening theme song “River” by Anonymouz which you can watch below. Studio MAPPA will be animating the upcoming season.

Vinland Saga Season 2 Staff

Shūhei Yabuta will be returning as the director for Vinland Saga Season 2. While Yabuta hasn’t directed many series in the past excluding Vinland Saga, he has a lot of previous works as a 3D director for series such as Attack on Titan, Overlord, High School of the Dead, and Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress. Hiroshi Seko will also return for the new season to handle the series composition. For those of you who may not know, Seko was also in charge of the series composition for Attack on Titan The Final Season, Banana Fish, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Mob Psycho 100. More recently, Seko’s work can be found in Chainsaw Man as he also handles the script and composition for the new hit series.

The rest of the Vinland Saga Season 2 staff is as follows:

Character Design + Chief Animation Director : Takahiko Abiru (Vinland Saga Season 1, Trigun Stampede)

Art Directors: Izumi Hirabayashi, Kentarō Ōnuki, Yūsuke Takeda (all returning from Vinland Saga Season 1)

Izumi Hirabayashi, Kentarō Ōnuki, Yūsuke Takeda (all returning from Vinland Saga Season 1) Music : Yutaka Yamada (Vinland Saga Season 1, Tokyo Ghoul)

: Yutaka Yamada (Vinland Saga Season 1, Tokyo Ghoul) 3D Director : Kōhei Ogawa (Charlotte, Akiba Maid War)

: Kōhei Ogawa (Charlotte, Akiba Maid War) Sound Director : Shōji Hata (Vinland Saga Season 1, Moriarty The Patriot)

: Shōji Hata (Vinland Saga Season 1, Moriarty The Patriot) Sound Effects : Takuya Hasegawa (Vinland Saga Season 1, Naruto)

: Takuya Hasegawa (Vinland Saga Season 1, Naruto) Directors of Photography : Hisashi Matsumuko (Full Dive), Yūki Kawashita (Vinland Saga Season 1, A Place Further Than The Universe)

: Hisashi Matsumuko (Full Dive), Yūki Kawashita (Vinland Saga Season 1, A Place Further Than The Universe) Color design : Minori Nishida (Attack on Titan The Final Season, Banana Fish), Satoshi Hashimoto (High School of the Dead, Paprika)

: Minori Nishida (Attack on Titan The Final Season, Banana Fish), Satoshi Hashimoto (High School of the Dead, Paprika) Editing: Takuya Hasegawa (Vinland Saga Season 1, A Place Further Than The Universe)

Sound Team Don Juan is also credited with the sound production for Vinland Saga Season 2. Many series, including some of the biggest anime movies in modern anime history, had sound production work from Sound Team Don Juan. Just a few names include the movie Your Name, Weathering With You, and a handful of movies from the Naruto series. Their sound production work can also be heard in big-name recent series such as Spy x Family, Ranking of Kings, and even both seasons of One Punch Man. Sound Team Don Juan also had sound production work in the previous season of Vinland Saga.

Special illustration by Vinland Saga Season 2 Character Designer Takahiko Abiru

Season 2 Cast

Most of the main cast from the first season will be reprising their same roles for Vinland Saga Season 2. Yūto Uemura will return as Thorfinn Thordarson, Akio Ohtsuka as Thorkell, and Kensho Ono as Canute. The following cast members are new to the anime series as are their characters:

Snake : Fuminori Komatsu (Jean-Pierre – Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 3: Stardust Crusaders)

: Fuminori Komatsu (Jean-Pierre – Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 3: Stardust Crusaders) Arnheid : Mayumi Sako (Rikka Sakuragawa – In/Spectre)

: Mayumi Sako (Rikka Sakuragawa – In/Spectre) Einar : Shunsuke Takeuchi (Brawler – Akudama Drive)

: Shunsuke Takeuchi (Brawler – Akudama Drive) Thorgil : Taiten Kusunoki (Morel McCarnathy – Hunter x Hunter 2011)

: Taiten Kusunoki (Morel McCarnathy – Hunter x Hunter 2011) Olmar: Yuu Hayashi (Mikey – Tokyo Revengers, Tanaka – Haikyuu!)

Vinland Saga Season 2 will begin airing on January 9, 2023. You can watch the first official trailer for Vinland Saga Season 2 below:

Source: Official Twitter