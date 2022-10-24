Gotham Knights: Perfect Strike & Timed Strike Explained

Although it presents itself simply enough on the surface, the combat of Gotham Knights has a complexity to it that, when mastered, can allow players to tear through enemies with grace and efficiency. There’s plenty to learn from the basic light and heavy attacks to Momentum Abilities to grabs, but two skills that are crucial for dealing major damage are Perfect Strikes and Timed Strikes.

Both abilities give the player the edge in combat regardless of which character they choose whether that’s Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl, or Robin, and should be performed as often as possible to maximize their damage output and efficiency in combat. Mastering both techniques takes time and practice, but once you know the basics, you should be able to perform them with ease.

How to Perform Perfect Strikes

Performing Perfect Strikes in Gotham Knights requires you to master the Perfect Dodge. Luckily, they’re pretty simple to execute. When an enemy begins to wind up to hit you with a basic melee attack, a white circle will appear over their fists or weapon. As the attack gets close to landing, the circle will change into a spiked circle for a brief window. When it does, hit the dodge button and you’ll slide out of the way gaining a little bit of progress for your Momentum Bar.

As soon as you perform a Perfect Dodge, follow up with an attack. The counter-attack is a Perfect Strike and deals more damage than usual. It’s not quite as fast as your other light attacks, but its increased power is certainly worth it.

If you’re struggling to master the Perfect Strike out in the open world, there’s a training module for you to practice with inside the Belfry.

How to Perform Timed Strikes

Timed Strikes are similar to Perfect Dodges in that you need to get a feel for the specific timing of them in order to pull them off. For a Timed Strike, however, you’ll be on the offensive. To perform a Timed Strike, you’ll need to attack once and then hit the attack button again just before the first attack lands. You’ll know when you’ve performed a Time Strike successfully by the yellow flash that appears after making contact with your enemy.

It takes a little bit of time to get used to the timing, but, when performed consecutively, they can be devastating, especially when confronting the tankier enemy types in Gotham Knights.

If you’re struggling to get the timing down for Timed Strikes, you can practice at the training module in the Belfry.