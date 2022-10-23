Gotham Knights: How to Find Premeditated Crimes

There are two different types of crimes for the player to fight back against in Gotham Knights. The most important, however, are arguably the premeditated crimes since they’re crucial for player upgrades such as completing Knighthood challenges.

While it might seem like premeditated crimes pop up out of nowhere, they actually have a pretty simple system dedicated to them in the game. That said, they can be a little tedious to unlock so if you’re looking to complete challenges that require you to tackle them, it may take a while to complete them all. Use the guide below to learn everything you need to know about finding premeditated crimes in Gotham Knights.

What Separates a Premeditated Crime From an Opportunistic Crime?

When you first gain access to Gotham Knights‘ open world, you’ll be introduced to its two types of crimes: opportunistic crimes and premeditated crimes. As their names suggest, an opportunistic crime is a much smaller event that typically consists of a handful of criminals roughing someone up or otherwise being disorderly. On the other hand, premeditated crimes are usually a little bit larger in scope and can have a handful of different objectives (although they all mostly require you to take on at least one wave of enemies before it’s completed.)

Opportunistic crimes are marked as white upside-down triangles on your map while premeditated ones look like an upside-down red triangle with a graphic in it telling you what sort of crime is taking place.

How to Find Premeditated Crimes

Finding premeditated crimes requires the player to engage in opportunistic ones first. To unlock premeditated crimes, the player will need to defeat enemies and collect the red magnifying glass clues that they frequently drop. You’ll be able to see the clue level you’ve collected in the top left corner of the map screen.

Once you’ve collected clues, return to the Belfry and you’ll put them on the crime board. When you reenter the open world, new premeditated crimes will be unlocked and displayed on the map. The more clues you gather while out on patrol, the more crimes you’ll find on the map the next night.

The other way of finding premeditated crimes is by showing up to opportunistic crimes and interrogating criminals. To do this, you’ll need to scan the group of enemies using your AR scanner. You’ll notice that one enemy should have the premeditated crime icon over their head. Damage them until their health bar is red, then grab them using RT. Once they’re in your clutches, select “Interrogate” from the list of options and they’ll tell you the location of a premeditated crime.