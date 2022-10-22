Gotham Knights: How To Find All 60 Batarangs | Batarang Retrieval Locations Guide

Become a true “Batarang Collector” in Gotham Knights and complete one of the toughest challenges in the game with these locations. We’ve got entries for every single hidden batarang in Gotham City — complete with map locations, screenshots and text descriptions. There are 60 Batarangs in total, which is both easier and harder to deal with than those Riddler Trophies from Batman: Arkham Knight.

There are so many Batarangs to collect, we won’t waste any more time — here’s how to get them all. Check the Table of Contents above to instantly jump to each district.

All Batarang Locations Guide

Batarangs are hidden collectibles found throughout Gotham City — planted by Batman to help his proteges practice parkour. You’ll find them hidden all over the map. There are about 12~ Batarangs in each major region. Check the maps and locations below to easily locate all of them and complete the Batarang Retrieval challenge.

Rewards: For finding Batarangs, you’ll unlock comic book covers with information. There are 15 covers to unlock.

Batarangs will appear highlighted when using AR scanning. Make sure to use AR scans often to spot batarangs in the environment!

Southside | Batarang Retrieval

There are 8 Batarangs in Southside.

Batarang #1: Located on the tall crane in the southeast of Dixon Docks.

Batarang #2: Found on a rooftop halfway up the Waynetech Tower on the southern shore.

Batarang #3: On the small wooden dock to the east of Ocran Chemicals.

Batarang #4: Located midway up the industrial tower to the south of Cobblepot Steel, on Lyntown Avenue.

Batarang #5: Hidden behind shipping containers under the Gotham Bay Bridge, just east of Ocran Chemicals.

Batarang #6: At S.T.A.R. Labs in the southwest of Southside. Found at the very top of the roof.

Batarang #7: On the roof of the unnamed train depot in the northwest corner of Southside.

Batarang #8: At the top of the Cobblepot Steel tower in the center of Southside. Located on one of the gargoyles at the top.

The Cauldron | Batarang Retrieval

There are 4 Batarangs located in The Cauldron.

Batarang #1: On the west edge of the Cauldron, look on the roof of an abandoned building under the raised train tracks. Check just west of Gate Street.

Batarang #2: Check the roof of the STAGG building. The building is located in the southwest of The Cauldron. It isn’t named on the map, but you’ll see the prominent signs as you approach. Look at the sign on the tallest building.

Batarang #3: Found under Gate Street, on Saint Avenue. Check the rooftop of the building with a “Big Belly” neon sign.

Batarang #4: Located on a water tower, on the roof of an abandoned building in the northwest corner of the region.

Financial District | Batarang Retrieval

There are 6 Batarangs in the Financial District.

Batarang #1: Located on the roof of the Elliot Center hospital. Look on the north-faced side of the structure. It is found on one of the small rooftops one step below the very top.

Batarang #2: Found at the top of the Union Station Belfry. Don’t go inside — look at the top of the Union Station building itself. It is located on the tower at the very top.

Batarang #3: Look on the skybridge linked two tall apartments buildings east of Quartz Labs, on Commerce Street.

Batarang #4: Midway up the Gotham City Shopping Center Tower, located east of the Elliot Center. It is located between the Elliot Center and the Belfry.

Batarang #5: On the western rooftop of Quartz Labs. On the northern shore of the district.

Batarang #6: On the clocktower of the Ferry Dock in the northwest corner of the district — to the northwest of the Iceberg Lounge.

Old Gotham | Batarang Retrieval

There are 6 Batarangs in Old Gotham.

Batarang #1: Located at the top of the Gotham City Cathedral — it is located at the very top of the tallest tower.

Batarang #2: At the small seaside booth north of the GCPD building. Find it at street level.

Batarang #3: On the building just south of The Powers Club. Look on the lower roof, on the west-facing side.

Batarang #4: On the building rooftop just south of Gotham City Hall. Find it on a radio tower.

Batarang #5: At the top of the unnamed tower at the intersection of Logerquest Avenue and Finger Avenue, on the east edge of the district.

Batarang #6: Go to the small church on Bay Street, near the Gotham Bay Bridge. The batarang is on top of the steeple tower.

Tricorner Island | Batarang Retrieval

There are 6 Batarangs on Tricorner Island.

Batarang #1: Located on the west side of Kane Industries, on one of the giant sloped concrete struts.

Batarang #2: Found on the tall light pole in the courtyard east of Kane Industries. It is on the south shore of the island, just west of the bridge off-ramp.

Batarang #3: On a stonework wall on the east side of Fort Dumas, in the northeast corner of the island.

Batarang #4: Jump onto the Statue of Justice’s outstretched arm in the southeast corner of Tricorner Island.

Batarang #5: On the roof of the New Tricorner Shipyard, southeast of Kane Industries. It is at the base of the tall radio tower.

Batarang #6: Above the North Bowery sign on the Robert Kane Memorial Bridge. It looks like this one is outside Tricorner, but it counts!

West End | Batarang Retrieval

There are 6 Batarangs in West End.

Batarang #1: On the roof of the Gotham City Gazette, behind the giant neon sign.

Batarang #2: Check the rooftop just south of the church on Storrow Street, to the east of the Gotham City Gazette building.

Batarang #3: Right in the center of Gotham City General Hospital, on the highest rooftop.

Batarang #4: Search the GCPD Major Crimes Unit compound. On the tallest building on the east side, there’s a batarang behind the cages.

Batarang #5: At the Chelsea Tunnel entrance, check the building rooftop to the south. The tunnel is on the western shore of the island.

Batarang #6: Found on the building to the north of the Chelseau Tunnel — an old raised boarded station for the train tracks.

Otisburg | Batarang Retrieval

There are 4 Batarangs in Otisburg.

Batarang #1: Found on the train station rooftop, at the south side of Wayne Tower.

Batarang #2: On the side of the abandoned building just northeast of the Foxteca building.

Batarang #3: Check the top of the giant construction crane just off Gardner Street, in the center of the district.

Batarang #4: From the giant crane, go to the church just to the south. Look on the roof behind the high tower.

Bowery | Batarang Retrieval

There are 8 Batarangs in the Bowery.

Batarang #1: On a water tower, across the street north of the Knightsdome Complex.

Batarang #2: Above the Monarch Theater’s large sign. You’ll find the theater to the east of the Knightsdome Complex.

Batarang #3: Go to the northeast corner and look on the ASKO building rooftop.

Batarang #4: On another water tower, directly east of the Monarch Theater. It is visible from Cape Carmine.

Batarang #5: At Cape Carmine, in the southeast edge of the district, check behind the lighthouse. There’s a single pole you can grapple onto.

Batarang #6: On the roof of the “Deeply Fishy” restaurant, west of the Robert Kane Memorial Bridge entrance.

Batarang #7: North of the Knightsdome Complex, there’s a building with a “Soder-Cola” sign on the side.

Batarang #8: Near the south shore, there’s a small building in the center of Berger, Scituate and Croydon. Check the rooftop.

Gotham Heights | Batarang Retrieval

There are 6 Batarangs in Gotham Heights.

Batarang #1: On the side of a building off Exhibition Avenue, on the southern shore of the district.

Batarang #2: Located on the small shopping building near the entrance to Aparo Bridge.

Batarang #3: At the curved building rooftop on Hemlock Street and Bierce Avenue.

Batarang #4: North of the previous collectible, look on the tall building called Robbins Insurance Company. The batarang is on the neon sign at the top.

Batarang #5: West of the large brick building at the Gotham City Reservoir. Check near the giant pipes.

Batarang #6: On the side of the building in the northwest corner of Gotham City University.

Robinson Park | Batarang Retrieval

There are 3 Batarangs in Robinson Park.

Batarang #1: On the large brick building at the east side of Gotham City Reservoir, off Reservoir Avenue.

Batarang #2: Sitting on the southern rooftop of the Greenhouse in the southwest corner of the park.

Batarang #3: On a small building to the south of the Planetarium.

Bristol | Batarang Retrieval

There are 3 Batarangs in Bristol.

Batarang #1: On a water tower just off Mercey Avenue.

Batarang #2: In an alley just west of the previous collectible.

