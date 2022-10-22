Gameranx

Gotham Knights: How To Find All 60 Batarangs | Batarang Retrieval Locations Guide

Finding 60 batarangs in a Gotham City-sized haystack.

Become a true “Batarang Collector” in Gotham Knights and complete one of the toughest challenges in the game with these locations. We’ve got entries for every single hidden batarang in Gotham City — complete with map locations, screenshots and text descriptions. There are 60 Batarangs in total, which is both easier and harder to deal with than those Riddler Trophies from Batman: Arkham Knight.

There are so many Batarangs to collect, we won’t waste any more time — here’s how to get them all. Check the Table of Contents above to instantly jump to each district.

All Batarang Locations Guide

Batarangs are hidden collectibles found throughout Gotham City — planted by Batman to help his proteges practice parkour. You’ll find them hidden all over the map. There are about 12~ Batarangs in each major region. Check the maps and locations below to easily locate all of them and complete the Batarang Retrieval challenge.

  • Rewards: For finding Batarangs, you’ll unlock comic book covers with information. There are 15 covers to unlock.

Batarangs will appear highlighted when using AR scanning. Make sure to use AR scans often to spot batarangs in the environment!

Southside | Batarang Retrieval

There are 8 Batarangs in Southside.

Gotham Knights_20221021164335
Gotham Knights_20221021164330
  • Batarang #1: Located on the tall crane in the southeast of Dixon Docks.
Gotham Knights_20221021164730
Gotham Knights_20221021164718
  • Batarang #2: Found on a rooftop halfway up the Waynetech Tower on the southern shore.
Gotham Knights_20221021165338
Gotham Knights_20221021165332
  • Batarang #3: On the small wooden dock to the east of Ocran Chemicals.
Gotham Knights_20221021165627
Gotham Knights_20221021165617
  • Batarang #4: Located midway up the industrial tower to the south of Cobblepot Steel, on Lyntown Avenue.
Gotham Knights_20221021165949
Gotham Knights_20221021165943
  • Batarang #5: Hidden behind shipping containers under the Gotham Bay Bridge, just east of Ocran Chemicals.
Gotham Knights_20221021170202
Gotham Knights_20221021170209
  • Batarang #6: At S.T.A.R. Labs in the southwest of Southside. Found at the very top of the roof.
Gotham Knights_20221021170339
Gotham Knights_20221021170332
  • Batarang #7: On the roof of the unnamed train depot in the northwest corner of Southside.
Gotham Knights_20221021170544
Gotham Knights_20221021170528
  • Batarang #8: At the top of the Cobblepot Steel tower in the center of Southside. Located on one of the gargoyles at the top.

The Cauldron | Batarang Retrieval

There are 4 Batarangs located in The Cauldron.

Gotham Knights_20221021170821
Gotham Knights_20221021170833
  • Batarang #1: On the west edge of the Cauldron, look on the roof of an abandoned building under the raised train tracks. Check just west of Gate Street.
Gotham Knights_20221021171128
Gotham Knights_20221021171120
  • Batarang #2: Check the roof of the STAGG building. The building is located in the southwest of The Cauldron. It isn’t named on the map, but you’ll see the prominent signs as you approach. Look at the sign on the tallest building.
Gotham Knights_20221021171520
Gotham Knights_20221021171511
  • Batarang #3: Found under Gate Street, on Saint Avenue. Check the rooftop of the building with a “Big Belly” neon sign.
Gotham Knights_20221021173906
Gotham Knights_20221021173913
  • Batarang #4: Located on a water tower, on the roof of an abandoned building in the northwest corner of the region.

Financial District | Batarang Retrieval

There are 6 Batarangs in the Financial District.

Gotham Knights_20221021174339
Gotham Knights_20221021174330
  • Batarang #1: Located on the roof of the Elliot Center hospital. Look on the north-faced side of the structure. It is found on one of the small rooftops one step below the very top.
Gotham Knights_20221021174740
Gotham Knights_20221021174730
  • Batarang #2: Found at the top of the Union Station Belfry. Don’t go inside — look at the top of the Union Station building itself. It is located on the tower at the very top.
Gotham Knights_20221021175042
Gotham Knights_20221021175000
  • Batarang #3: Look on the skybridge linked two tall apartments buildings east of Quartz Labs, on Commerce Street.
Gotham Knights_20221021175208
Gotham Knights_20221021175212
  • Batarang #4: Midway up the Gotham City Shopping Center Tower, located east of the Elliot Center. It is located between the Elliot Center and the Belfry.
Gotham Knights_20221021175349
Gotham Knights_20221021175402
  • Batarang #5: On the western rooftop of Quartz Labs. On the northern shore of the district.
Gotham Knights_20221021175542
Gotham Knights_20221021175556
  • Batarang #6: On the clocktower of the Ferry Dock in the northwest corner of the district — to the northwest of the Iceberg Lounge.

Old Gotham | Batarang Retrieval

There are 6 Batarangs in Old Gotham.

Gotham Knights_20221021180218
Gotham Knights_20221021180212
  • Batarang #1: Located at the top of the Gotham City Cathedral — it is located at the very top of the tallest tower.
Gotham Knights_20221021180507
Gotham Knights_20221021180502
  • Batarang #2: At the small seaside booth north of the GCPD building. Find it at street level.
Gotham Knights_20221021180709
Gotham Knights_20221021180703
  • Batarang #3: On the building just south of The Powers Club. Look on the lower roof, on the west-facing side.
Gotham Knights_20221021180926
Gotham Knights_20221021180919
  • Batarang #4: On the building rooftop just south of Gotham City Hall. Find it on a radio tower.
Gotham Knights_20221021181117
Gotham Knights_20221021181108
  • Batarang #5: At the top of the unnamed tower at the intersection of Logerquest Avenue and Finger Avenue, on the east edge of the district.
Gotham Knights_20221021181330
Gotham Knights_20221021181323
  • Batarang #6: Go to the small church on Bay Street, near the Gotham Bay Bridge. The batarang is on top of the steeple tower.

Tricorner Island | Batarang Retrieval

There are 6 Batarangs on Tricorner Island.

Gotham Knights_20221021182306
Gotham Knights_20221021182300
  • Batarang #1: Located on the west side of Kane Industries, on one of the giant sloped concrete struts.
Gotham Knights_20221021182548
Gotham Knights_20221021182542
  • Batarang #2: Found on the tall light pole in the courtyard east of Kane Industries. It is on the south shore of the island, just west of the bridge off-ramp.
Gotham Knights_20221021182756
Gotham Knights_20221021182750
  • Batarang #3: On a stonework wall on the east side of Fort Dumas, in the northeast corner of the island.
Gotham Knights_20221021182850
Gotham Knights_20221021182857
  • Batarang #4: Jump onto the Statue of Justice’s outstretched arm in the southeast corner of Tricorner Island.
Gotham Knights_20221021183103
Gotham Knights_20221021183055
  • Batarang #5: On the roof of the New Tricorner Shipyard, southeast of Kane Industries. It is at the base of the tall radio tower.
Gotham Knights_20221021183233
Gotham Knights_20221021183224
  • Batarang #6: Above the North Bowery sign on the Robert Kane Memorial Bridge. It looks like this one is outside Tricorner, but it counts!

West End | Batarang Retrieval

There are 6 Batarangs in West End.

Gotham Knights_20221021185306
Gotham Knights_20221021185259
  • Batarang #1: On the roof of the Gotham City Gazette, behind the giant neon sign.
Gotham Knights_20221021185620
Gotham Knights_20221021185608
  • Batarang #2: Check the rooftop just south of the church on Storrow Street, to the east of the Gotham City Gazette building.
Gotham Knights_20221021185815
Gotham Knights_20221021185810
  • Batarang #3: Right in the center of Gotham City General Hospital, on the highest rooftop.
Gotham Knights_20221021190010
Gotham Knights_20221021190005
  • Batarang #4: Search the GCPD Major Crimes Unit compound. On the tallest building on the east side, there’s a batarang behind the cages.
Gotham Knights_20221021190515
Gotham Knights_20221021190510
  • Batarang #5: At the Chelsea Tunnel entrance, check the building rooftop to the south. The tunnel is on the western shore of the island.
Gotham Knights_20221021191240
Gotham Knights_20221021191233
  • Batarang #6: Found on the building to the north of the Chelseau Tunnel — an old raised boarded station for the train tracks.

Otisburg | Batarang Retrieval

There are 4 Batarangs in Otisburg.

Gotham Knights_20221021191811
Gotham Knights_20221021191804
  • Batarang #1: Found on the train station rooftop, at the south side of Wayne Tower.
Gotham Knights_20221021192040
Gotham Knights_20221021192035
  • Batarang #2: On the side of the abandoned building just northeast of the Foxteca building.
Gotham Knights_20221021192254
Gotham Knights_20221021192247
  • Batarang #3: Check the top of the giant construction crane just off Gardner Street, in the center of the district.
Gotham Knights_20221021192540
Gotham Knights_20221021192525
  • Batarang #4: From the giant crane, go to the church just to the south. Look on the roof behind the high tower.

Bowery | Batarang Retrieval

There are 8 Batarangs in the Bowery.

Gotham Knights_20221021192810
Gotham Knights_20221021192800
  • Batarang #1: On a water tower, across the street north of the Knightsdome Complex.
Gotham Knights_20221021192919
Gotham Knights_20221021192912
  • Batarang #2: Above the Monarch Theater’s large sign. You’ll find the theater to the east of the Knightsdome Complex.
Gotham Knights_20221021193043
Gotham Knights_20221021193036
  • Batarang #3: Go to the northeast corner and look on the ASKO building rooftop.
Gotham Knights_20221021193157
Gotham Knights_20221021193204
  • Batarang #4: On another water tower, directly east of the Monarch Theater. It is visible from Cape Carmine.
Gotham Knights_20221021193310
Gotham Knights_20221021193303
  • Batarang #5: At Cape Carmine, in the southeast edge of the district, check behind the lighthouse. There’s a single pole you can grapple onto.
Gotham Knights_20221021193508
Gotham Knights_20221021193501
  • Batarang #6: On the roof of the “Deeply Fishy” restaurant, west of the Robert Kane Memorial Bridge entrance.
Gotham Knights_20221021193743
Gotham Knights_20221021193736
  • Batarang #7: North of the Knightsdome Complex, there’s a building with a “Soder-Cola” sign on the side.
Gotham Knights_20221021194024
Gotham Knights_20221021194017
  • Batarang #8: Near the south shore, there’s a small building in the center of Berger, Scituate and Croydon. Check the rooftop.

Gotham Heights | Batarang Retrieval

There are 6 Batarangs in Gotham Heights.

Gotham Knights_20221021194733
Gotham Knights_20221021194724
  • Batarang #1: On the side of a building off Exhibition Avenue, on the southern shore of the district.
Gotham Knights_20221021194926
Gotham Knights_20221021194915
  • Batarang #2: Located on the small shopping building near the entrance to Aparo Bridge.
Gotham Knights_20221021195233
Gotham Knights_20221021195225
  • Batarang #3: At the curved building rooftop on Hemlock Street and Bierce Avenue.
Gotham Knights_20221021195520
Gotham Knights_20221021195507
  • Batarang #4: North of the previous collectible, look on the tall building called Robbins Insurance Company. The batarang is on the neon sign at the top.
Gotham Knights_20221021195652
Gotham Knights_20221021195644
  • Batarang #5: West of the large brick building at the Gotham City Reservoir. Check near the giant pipes.
Gotham Knights_20221021195917
Gotham Knights_20221021195910
  • Batarang #6: On the side of the building in the northwest corner of Gotham City University.

Robinson Park | Batarang Retrieval

There are 3 Batarangs in Robinson Park.

Gotham Knights_20221021200221
Gotham Knights_20221021200214
  • Batarang #1: On the large brick building at the east side of Gotham City Reservoir, off Reservoir Avenue.
Gotham Knights_20221021200557
Gotham Knights_20221021200550
  • Batarang #2: Sitting on the southern rooftop of the Greenhouse in the southwest corner of the park.
Gotham Knights_20221021200728
Gotham Knights_20221021200721
  • Batarang #3: On a small building to the south of the Planetarium.

Bristol | Batarang Retrieval

There are 3 Batarangs in Bristol.

Gotham Knights_20221021200951
Gotham Knights_20221021200936
  • Batarang #1: On a water tower just off Mercey Avenue.
Gotham Knights_20221021201312
Gotham Knights_20221021201304
  • Batarang #2: In an alley just west of the previous collectible.
Gotham Knights_20221021201438
Gotham Knights_20221021201430
  • Batarang #3: On the tall building off Exhibition Avenue.

