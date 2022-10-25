Gotham Knights: How To Unlock The Extra Bonus Ending | After-Credits Cutscene Guide

Gotham Knights continues the tradition of after-credits cutscenes you can unlock by travelling to a very specific place. Unlock Arkham Knight, the bonus scene isn’t nearly so difficult to unlock — really, if you keep playing after the credits, you’re bound to find it. But if you want to know before reaching the end of the game, here’s where you’ll need to look. This isn’t a shocking stinger or a twist ending. For once, we aren’t being setup for sequel drama. This scene shows the Bat Family in their element, enjoying a little quiet time and a nice dinner with the gang.

Gotham Knights removes Batman from Gotham City, forcing his sidekicks to take up the mantle and defend the city from descending into chaos. Harley Quinn, Mr. Freeze and Clayface have their own maniac plans to spread chaos, but your real opponents are hiding in the shadows. The Court of Owls are a new faction from the comics — a centuries old secret society that not even Batman knows about. You’ll have to take on classic villains and totally new foes to discover the truth behind Batman’s Final Case.

Bonus Ending Guide

After completing the game and finishing Main Case 8, you’ll have one final ending you can unlock.

Where To Find The Extra Cutscene : Return to the Belfry. To the left of the exit door, you’ll find a Family Portrait with a Batman Icon . Examine the painting to unlock one final cutscene .

The extra ending is dedicated to the Bat Family! Set before Batman’s death, you’ll see Batman interacted with his four proteges — they try to get Batman to stop working on his contingency videos. One final elegy for their lost mentor, and a simple scene of normalcy between all the heroes.

Nothing major gets revealed here. This scene just puts a capper on the sweet relationship these heroes once shared. A nice reminder of how things used to be before Ra’s Al Ghul’s deadly intrusion. Generally, the storytelling in Gotham Knights is stronger and more straightforward than the Arkham games, which prioritized shocking twists over an understandable story.

There’s plenty to criticize about Gotham Knights, but I personally loved this low-key extra ending after the credits. We won’t see any more Bruce in this series — unless there’s an even bigger twist waiting in a (doubtful) sequel — so let’s just try to remember the good times.