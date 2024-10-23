New No Man’s Sky DLC Has Arrived

There are truly two sides to the tale of No Man’s Sky by Hello Games. First, there is the development and launch of the game, which featured plenty of hype and big promises by the dev team. They stated multiple times over that this would be the biggest universe that gaming had ever seen and that players “would get lost in it” in many ways. When the game finally arrived, they did get lost in it, but not for good reasons. The game had some serious backlash. However, that’s where the other part of the story comes in because Hello Games worked on it and made it better, and when you get to now, many years after its launch, it’s still dropping DLC. That doesn’t happen unless someone is still playing it.

Today, as noted by the PlayStation Blog, a special DLC/update has arrived just in time for the Halloween season, and it’s called “The Cursed.” Here’s how the team describes it:

“The Cursed is a weird and unsettling gameplay event, where you’ll fight to keep a grip on reality while haunted by visions and voices from another dimension. Taking place in a sort of twilight universe, The Cursed straddles the boundary between one reality and the next. Here, time can shift unexpectedly, spinning from day to night at a vertigo-inducing rate.”

So this will be a unique experience, even for No Man’s Sky. The good news is that you will have some special things to help you be anchored in this “new reality,” including a brand-new “flying saucer” ship that you’ll get in the update. It’ll be your new “home base,” which is good because, as the team further noted, you’ll be in danger from the moment that story starts:

“Players must protect themselves against the weakening of the boundaries of reality. Your exosuit comes fitted with a specialized Anomaly Suppressor – maintaining this is the key to surviving while the universe begins to break down around you. As players struggle to navigate these haunted worlds, they may come face to face with the ghostly beings that drift across the boundaries. Sometimes these spectral anomalies merely observe, and sometimes they can turn much more hostile.”

Even the team notes that there’s a scale to “The Cursed” that the title hasn’t operated at before. Plus, you won’t be able to do certain basic actions from the main game, such as using the Hyperdrive in your past ships. As if that’s not enough, you’ll hear “voices” throughout your experience that can guide you or give you key information, if you’re willing to listen, that is.