Gotham Knights: How To Find All 12 Street Art Murals | Collectibles Locations

Enjoy the sights of Gotham City and soak up local culture with these street art locations. There are 12 hidden collectibles you can track down in Gotham Knights — and you’ll earn skill points for finding them all. The murals are related to the [Gotham City Street Art] collectibles side-quest, with one or two pieces of street art available to scan in each district. Luckily, street art is a lot easier to find than batarangs. Using your AR scanner, you’ll find large images highlighted in orange — these are street art locations. To collect them, you’ll need to hold down the AR scanner button and move your cursor to the image. You’ll get a bit of text and a full explanation for the art and even the artist.

Finding all 12 unlocks the “Claiming The Mural High Ground” achievement / trophy. You can also revisit the street art in your collectibles tab — check the Database and go to Collections to find an easier-to-read text excerpt for each image you’ve found so far. And to make collecting all the art easier, we’ve got locations and map explanations. One of the trickiest challenges in Gotham Knights doesn’t have to be so hard.

All Mural Locations Guide

Murals are large paintings found on public structures all around Gotham City. There are only 12 murals — these can be located with the AR scanner. Murals appear as giant flat surfaces on the sides of buildings, in tunnels, or anywhere else citizens can enjoy a little bit of public artistry.

Mural #1: The Cauldron – Under the southern bridge of Paris Island in the center of the district.

Mural #2: The Cauldron – On the side of the building to the west of Paris Island, near the seawall.

Mural #3: Financial District – Just west of the Union Station Belfry, across Gate Street. There’s a large mural on the side of a tall building near the train tracks.

Mural #4: Tricorner Island – On the side of a building between Hawkins Avenue and St. Adrian Avenue.

Mural #5: Old Gotham – Easily visible east of the massive Gotham City Cathedral, at Rosserie Street.

Mural #6: West End – At Grant Lane and Croydon Avenue, there’s a curved street with this mural at street level.

Mural #7: West End – On a tall building to the west of the Gotham City Gazette, near the Chelsea Tunnel entrance. Scan the area and you’ll find it above a gas station.

Mural #8: Otisburg – Under the train tracks east of Wayne Tower. About halfway between Wayne Tower and the Knightsdome Sporting Complex.

Mural #9: Bowery – On a building at the large intersection entrance to Robbins Bridge, in the northwest corner of the district.

Mural #10: Gotham Heights – Find this GCU mural right on Bridge Lane, at the Aparo Bridge entrance in the southwest edge of the district.

Mural #11: Robinson Park – Located directly beneath Chambers Street bridge on the west edge of the huge city park.

