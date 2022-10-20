Gotham Knights: How To Swap Heroes | Character Switching Guide

At the start of Gotham Knights, you’ll get to choose your hero. There are four heroes to choose from — Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin and Red Hood. Each character has their own unique fighting style and abilities, and you’re free to swap between them at any time. You’re not locked into your choice, but it isn’t entirely clear how to switch characters right at the start of your journey. If you’re confused and need help figuring out how to swap, check out the quick guide below.

Gotham Knights is all about the characters — while exploring Gotham, you can join a friend and play through the story cooperatively. While there isn’t four-player coop in the main story, the developers have promised a four-player cooperative mode as a bonus in future updates, letting you join more players online to take down bad guys. Each character is different, and you’ll want to experience them all before the story is over. There’s nothing stopping you from switching it up often.

Now we can only hope there will be a patch to improve the locked 30 FPS on consoles.

To Change Characters: Travel to the Union Station Belfry and check the costume display cases to the left of the main computer. Here you’ll find costumes for all four main characters. By interacting with a costume, you can choose to select this character.

The Union Station Belfy is the main hub for the game — whenever you unlock a new Case File, you’ll need to travel back to the Belfry to get started, watch a cutscene, and learn about your latest villain. You’ll find Alfred here, as well as your other pals in crime-fighting without their iconic costumes on. Yes, you’ll actually remove your costume sometimes in Gotham Knights.

Each character has their own playstyle — for example, Red Hood can use his pair of non-lethal pistols in battle. All four characters are equipped with grappling hooks and a custom motorcycle for fast-travelling around the expansive open-world city.

Batgirl is the most traditional — she uses her cape to glide long distances like her mentor Batman in the Arkham series. Other characters have alternate travel methods; for example, Red Hood has a mystical double-jump he can employ to cross long gaps. That must be related to the Lazarus Pit that brought Jason Todd back to life — another important plot point from the comics.

Give each character a try and see which one is your favorite. Good luck out there, crime-fighters.