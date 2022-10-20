Gotham Knights: How To Unlock Clayface’s Side-Quest | Clayface Quest Guide

There’s a secret Clayface quest hidden in Gotham Knights, and you’ll need to complete specific tasks to actually face off with the muddy monstrosity. Clayface, like many of Batman’s villains in the Gotham Knight continuity, has already been mostly defeated — but now Clayface is making a comeback. His genetic structure has changed, and Gotham is swarming with creepy mud mimics. They look like people from far away but get up close and you’ll see they’re not people at all.

The Clayface side-quest is one of the best in Gotham Knights and you won’t want to miss out. But starting it can be easy-to-miss. If you’re not stopping random crimes, you can very easily overlook this quest completely. Below we’ll explain exactly what you need to know to get started.

Gotham Knights takes place after the fall of Batman — and his proteges have to step up to continue protecting the world’s most dangerous city. Mr. Freeze, Clayface, Harley Quinn and the new Court of Owls all aim to take advantage of the situation. With Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing and Red Hood you’ll be able to fight your way through multiple cases, bringing down the villains and discovering the true fate of Batman. That’s a lot for a couple of side-kicks to handle.

How To Begin Clayface’s Side-Quest

Clayface’s hidden side-quest becomes available after Case 02 has been completed. After Case 02, follow these steps to begin the quest and eventually face off against Clayface himself in a massive boss fight.

How To Get Started : Travel to West End in New Gotham and scan for crimes . Look for Clay Mimics . You need to defeat 5 Clay Mimics in random crime encounters. These are totally random and will only appear after completing Case 02 .

After defeating 5 Clay Mimics, return to the Union Station Belfry to run a test on the clay substance. Use the main computer to unlock a cutscene.

After the cutscene, you’ll unlock a special Clayface Case File Entry. You can now track Clayface side-quests — and you’ll get notified for new steps on the questline.

Clayface is trying to recreate himself, using bits of his clay that have been separated — you’ll need to fight Clayface’s army of mud monsters, find his location, and bring him down for good. This is one of the coolest side-quests in Gotham Knights, and you won’t want to miss out.

Clayface has appeared in almost all of the Arkham games — first showing up in Arkham Asylum as a creepy Easter egg for fans. You’ll find the Warden stalking around inside a locked cell. A quick scan shows that the Warden doesn’t have any bones — which can only mean one thing. Clayface appears again in Arkham City as the surprise final boss of the game, making an impressive debut after staying hidden for the entire playtime. Clayface took a long rest after the events of Arkham City, but it appears he’s back and better than ever here. He’s even sporting his own sub-faction of clay minions you’ll battle in the sewers of Gotham City.