GTA 6 Developer Set to Share Official Game Screenshots

Fans have been eager for more GTA 6 news after months of radio silence, and some new additions to Rockstar’s website API may point to new content coming soon.

According to X user GameRoll, numerous mentions of GTA 6 have been added to the studio’s application programming interface, including mentions of screenshots and the game’s cover art.

The company is likely gearing up to report some news before its investor call with Take-Two scheduled for May 16. To add fuel to the fire seen above, the studio recently archived tons of posts on its official Instagram page, implying that new photos will be going up soon.

On the official website for the upcoming action-adventure game, a screenshot section was recently added, though nothing appeared there before it was removed.

GTA 6 will be the sixteenth entry to the series overall and will be set within the fictional Vice City in the open-world state of Leonida–clearly based on Florida. it will follow a criminal named Lucia and her male partner and will parody modern American culture as seen in its first trailer. Filled with memes and satirical depictions of social media, it’s sure to make a splash when it finally hits shelves.

Since it was first released in September 2013, the previous entry, GTA V, has shipped over 160 million units worldwide. In February 2021, Rockstar confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 was actively in development.

GTA 6 doesn’t yet have an official release date, though many have speculated that it could be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in Q1 of 2025.