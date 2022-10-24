Gotham Knights: How To Unlock Fast Travel | All Drone Locations Guide

Getting around Gotham City doesn’t have to be a drag in Gotham Knights. Right at the start of the game, your hero is equipped with a batcycle that teleports to you instantly whenever you’re near a road. Still, driving around the city gets tedious quick. During your first few hours, you’ll only have one fast travel point on the map, and that goes straight to the Belfry. Not exactly useful when you’re trying to clear out every crime.

To get around faster, you’ll need to unlock fast travel. Fast Travel becomes available in Case 2 and beyond. You’ll have to unlock each district fast travel marker by hacking drones. We’ll explain the full process below and where to find each drone with maps. Get around town the fastest way possible with these drone drop-off locations.

How To Unlock Fast Travel

During Case 2.1, you’ll be given multiple objectives as part of your main case file. To unlock fast travel drones you need to follow the objective to visit Lucius Fox at the Foxteca building. He’ll introduce you to the fast travel drone, and how to complete each objective.

Fast Travel Challenges appear after completing Case 2.1 and visiting Lucius Fox . He’ll guide you through these missions. At each marker, you need to find 2 drones . There are two types of drones — unshielded drones can be scanned with your AR vision . Shielded drones have to dock on a rooftop recharger before they can be scanned.

There is one Fast Travel Challenge for each district. Unlocking them early will allow you to quickly jump straight to each district on the map, making tracking down crimes much faster.

All Drone Locations Guide

Two drones appear at each district. You’ll need to find and scan them with your AR visor. All characters can scan and hack drones. Once both drones are hacked, a fast travel marker will appear on your map.

Completing the starting quest will unlock fast travel markers in Southside and the Financial District.

Old Gotham Fast Travel Point : Drone #1 : Just southwest of the marker, flying above the building at Grand Avenue and Neville Street. Drone #2 : The shielded drone lands on the tower directly north of the challenge marker.

Tricorner Island Fast Travel Point : Drone #1 : Slightly east of the marker. Above the church off Arsenal Street. Climb high up the tower to get the scan. Drone #2 : Another flies in circles around the warehouse on the west side of Arsenal Street.

West End Fast Travel Point : Drone #1 : Docks on a tall building right on the challenge marker, slightly north. Drone #2 : Another shielded drone docks on the lower building further north. Drone #3 : The other circles the taller building to the northwest of the challenge marker, very close by.

Otisberg Fast Travel Point : Drone #1 : Three drones circle near the skyscraper at the marker. One can be scanned at the top of the building. Drone #2 : Another circles the building about halfway up. You need to drop down onto the window-cleaner’s scaffolding and wait for it to circle around to scan it. Drone #3 : The last drone can be scanned from the large crane to the south.

Gotham Heights Fast Travel Point: Drone #1 : A shielded drone lands on a building directly north of the challenge marker. It is practically touching the marker on the map. This drone circles the area — every tall building in the square has a landing charger. Drone #2 : The second drone is stuck on the lower circuit. Find a charge on the lower building directly south. AR scan — all the lower chargers can be used by this drone.



