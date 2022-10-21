Gotham Knights: Momentum Abilities Explained

There are a lot of systems at play in Gotham Knights. One of the game’s mechanics that’s crucial for players to master are the Momentum Abilities that are introduced during the prologue. While there’s plenty for players to learn, especially when starting the game for the first time, understanding what Momentum Abilities are, how they work, and how to unlock more of them is majorly important for being successful in combat. Unfortunately, Gotham Knights doesn’t place the proper emphasis on the Momentum Ability system to alert players that they should be paying attention specifically to them.

As combat increases in difficulty, having multiple Momentum Abilities under your belt can be the difference between victory and defeat, so you’ll want to make sure that you’re using them properly. Take a look at the guide below to learn everything you need to know about them.

More Gotham Knights guides

| How to Unlock Clay-Face’s Side Quest | What Character to Choose |

How to Use Momentum Abilities

Momentum Abilities are special combat techniques unique to each of the four playable characters in Gotham Knights. They’re essentially each character’s loadout that gives them their individual flair in combat. In order to use them, you’ll need to equip them in the “Abilities” menu under the “Momentum Abilities” tab. Once equipped, you’ll be free to use the ability in combat.

Once you get into a fight, you’ll be able to use your Momentum Abilities as soon as your Momentum Bar is full. To fill the bar, which is located in the bottom right corner of the screen, complete combos and defeat enemies. With the bar full, you’ll be able to perform a Momentum Ability by holding down R1 or RB and then hitting the button you equipped the ability to in the menu. You’ll be reminded of the buttons you assigned each ability to via the UI element in the bottom right corner of the screen above the Momentum Bar.

As soon as you do, you’ll perform the ability and the bar will be depleted.

How to Get More Momentum Abilities

Each character in Gotham Knights has eight Momentum Abilities, but since all four characters start the game with one unlocked, you’ll only need to unlock seven of them. Most of them are unlocked simply by playing through the story, but there are select challenges that are required to be completed if you want to unlock them all. You can view the challenges required to unlock each in the “Momentum Ability” tab in the “Challenges” menu.

The following section is a work in progress, check back later for the last requirement to unlock the final Momentum Ability.

Here is the list of optional challenges and missions required for unlocking Momentum Abilities:

Guard Breaker challenge (Defeat five Freak Bulldozers)

(Defeat five Freak Bulldozers) Side Stories (Complete the optional side story missions for each of the four main characters until you unlock a new ability.)

(Complete the optional side story missions for each of the four main characters until you unlock a new ability.) Knighthood Mission (Complete the Knighthood mission for each character to unlock a powerful Momentum Ability.)

Here is the list of main story missions where Momentum Abilities automatically unlock: