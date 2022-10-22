Gotham Knights: Knighthood Explained | Traversal Abilities Guide

When the player first gets access to the open world of Gotham Knights, they may feel a little hindered by the traversal mechanics as the game doesn’t give you the ability to glide by default. Instead, no matter which character you’re playing, you’ll be forced to resort to using grappling hooks and the Batcycle to get around. Luckily, however, those aren’t the only quick methods of traversal in the game. Unfortunately, you’ll need to unlock gliding and other traversal abilities by completing a somewhat tedious side quest called Knighthood.

There are plenty of different side challenges to tackle in Gotham Knights, but Knighthood is one of the most important. Use the guide below to learn everything you need to know about the Bat family’s informal vigilante “graduation.”

What is Knighthood?

Knighthood is one of the major side quests in Gotham Knights that automatically becomes available for pursuing once the player finishes the prologue. It’s a side quest that, upon completion, unlocks a Momentum Ability and a traversal ability for the character whose Knighthood you’ve completed. Once you’ve finished a character’s Knighthood, getting around the open world of Gotham Knights should prove to be much simpler and overall more enjoyable.

It’s important to note that to unlock the additional movement abilities for all four playable characters, you must complete Knighthood missions for each of them individually. This means that if you were to, for example, complete Batgirl’s Knighthood mission, Robin’s traversal ability won’t automatically be unlocked.

How to Complete Knighthood Missions

You can view each of the individual Knighthood missions in the “Challenges” tab of the Bat computer under “Knighthood.” While you’ll need to complete Knighthood missions for each individual character, luckily, the requirements are the same for all four heroes. The unfortunate thing is that the requirements themselves are a little tedious. The list of Knighthood requirements is as follows:

Complete Timed Strike training (can be quickly completed by interacting with the training dummy in the Belfry)

Stop Ten Premeditated Crimes

Defeat Three Minibosses

While that list of objectives seems relatively minor, the latter two challenges can take a bit of time. Because Premeditated Crimes take a while to discover and minibosses are seemingly spread across the city at random helping out with in-progress crimes. To find Premeditated Crimes, take a look at the map for red crime icons. Travel to them and stop the crimes as they happen. To find minibosses, explore the city and scope out crime scenes that have the larger enemy type lurking around leading a pack of grunts.