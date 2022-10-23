Gotham Knights: All Landmarks | History Major Trophy Guide

I know this city like the back of my hand!

There is a lot to see in the huge world of Gotham Knights. From finding all 60 of the hidden Batarangs to stopping countless in-progress crimes, there is no shortage of places to explore within Gotham City. If you’re looking to one hundred percent the game, however, you’ll need to find all 40 of the notable Landmarks scattered across the map.

The unfortunate thing about them, however, is that Gotham Knights makes no effort to mark Landmarks on the map or notify you when you’re near them. To find them all, then, you’ll need to keep your eyes peeled for the easy-to-miss plaques or simply follow the guide below.

Gotham Heights

Landmark #1: Martha Wayne Art Gallery

This landmark is located directly to the north of the “A” in the text that reads “Gotham Heights” on the map. Interact with the plaque on the side of the stairs in the area to log it.

Landmark #2: St. Joseph Church

This landmark is located on the northern side of the heights. It’s directly in front of a gothic-looking church.

Landmark #3: Old Wayne Mining HQ

Head to the old-timey-looking buildings to the southwest of the Gotham City Reservoir and you’ll find a landmark plaque to the right of a red door.

Landmark #4: Gotham Heights Residences

The Gotham Heights Residences are positioned just to the north of the “S” in the text that reads “Gotham Heights” on the map. The plaque itself is located in between the two double doors to the building.

Robinson Park

Landmark #5: Robinson Park Plaza

The Plaza is on the very south side of Robinson Park and the landmark plaque sits on the southern end of the plaza itself overlooking the water.

Landmark #6: Robinson Park Exhibition Grounds

The Exhibition Grounds are located just above the second “O” in the text that reads “Robinson Park” on the map. The landmark plaque itself is attached to the base of an obelisk spire.

Bristol

Landmark #7: St. Faustina Church

This landmark plaque is located on another one of Gotham City’s churches. It’s in the northeastmost building in the corner of the map.

Landmark #8: Leblanc Funeral Home

This landmark is on the border of Bristol and Robinson park on a corner building to the left of the cafe doors.

Bowery

Landmark #9: Sacred Martyr Church

You’ll find this landmark at another one of Gotham’s Churches. It’s located on the east side of Bowery.

Landmark #10: S.K. Animal Shelter

The Animal Shelter is clearly labeled and can be seen from the street in the center of the east dock area in Bowery.

Landmark #11: Cape Carmine Lighthouse

This landmark is easy to find as it’s located on the base of the lighthouse peninsula on the east side of Bowery.

Landmark #12: Wayne Center For Children

The Wayne Center For Children is located on the border between Bowery and Otisburg. The landmark plaque is to the right of the doors.

Tricorner Island

Landmark #13: Armory

The armory is a building on the central east side of Tricorner Island that stands out thanks to the giant coat of arms poking out of the side of the building above its big double doors. The landmark plaque for this area is to the right of the doors.

Landmark #14: Fort Dumas

Look for the Fort Dumas landmark plaque to the south of where it’s marked on the map. You’ll find an iron gate with the plaque nearby.

Landmark #15: Gotham City Post Office

The Gotham City Post Office can easily be found in the southeast corner of Tricorner Island, but the plaque is curiously located on the south side of the building.

Landmark #16: Statue of Justice

Finding the Statue of Justice is simple: it’s in the southeast corner of Tricorner Island and is a large statue of an Athenian woman. The plaque is located at the base of the statue.

Otisburg

Landmark #17: Wayne Enterprises

Although there are plenty of places where the landmark plaque could have been hidden on the Wayne Enterprises building, it’s easily findable on the north side.

Landmark #18: St. Aloysius Church

This landmark is yet another church. It’s directly to the right of the “G” in the text that reads “Otisburg” on your map.

Landmark #19: Ralli’s Family Restaraunt

Ralli’s Family Restaurant is easily identifiable thanks to its neon orange lights and flame design.

Landmark #20: Split Pea Catering

Split Pea Catering stands out from some of the other more industrial-looking buildings in the area thanks to its green light-up sign.

West End

Landmark #21: Gotham City Labor Union

The Gotham City Labor Union is located directly on the top of the second “E” in the text “West End” that appears on your map. The landmark plaque is located to the right of the doors.

Landmark #22: First Church of Gotham City

The First Church of Gotham City is located in the southeast corner of West End between two of the bridges leading to the Financial District.

Financial District

Landmark #23: Gotham Ferry Co.

The landmark plaque for Gotham Ferry Co. is on the northwestern peninsula of the Financial District. The plaque is located to the right of the entrance to the ferry dock.

Landmark #24: Gotham City National Bank

The Gotham City National Bank is easily identifiable thanks to its green logo that’s plastered all over the sides of the building. The plaque is located on its northern side.

Landmark #25: Miller Harbor

Miller Harbor is located directly south of the Belfry and can be easily seen on the map as a long dock protruding into the water. The plaque is on the north side of the building where the dock starts.

The Cauldron

Landmark #26: Sacred Heart Convalescent Home

The Sacred Heart Convalescent Home is directly on the border of the Cauldron and the Financial District. It can be found on the northeast side of the area.

Landmark #27: Fei Hong Supermarket

Fei Hong Supermarket is tucked away underneath a highway in the Cauldron. Its landmark plaque is just to the west of the building itself down a small flight of stairs.

Landmark #28: Paris Island Incinerator

Finding the plaque for the Paris Island Incinerator may be a little difficult due to the broken industrial nature of the area. It’s located on a brick wall on the east side of Third Street, the street that runs right through the island.

Landmark #29: Luigi’s Finest Pizza

Luigi’s Finest Pizza is a small building in the Cauldron. It’s sitting directly at the top of the “H” in the text reading “The Cauldron” on the map.

Southside

Landmark #30: Cobblepot Steel

The plaque for Cobblepot Steel is located on the north side of the building hidden away in some bushes to the right of the front steps.

Landmark #31: Old Koul Brau Factory

There are a lot of factories in Gotham City, but the Old Koul Brau Factory is located on the southwest side of the Southside district.

Landmark #32: Southside Glassworks

The Southside Glassworks factory can be found to the right of the “E” in the text that reads “Southside” on the map. The plaque is underneath the large glassworks sign.

Landmark #33: Giverny Paint

Giverny Paint is on the southeast corner of the Southside district and is easily located thanks to its giant red neon sign.

Landmark #34: Dixon Docks

The Dixon Docks are located on the southeast peninsula of the Southside district. The landmark plaque is to the right of the brick gate that serves as the entrance to the area.

Old Gotham

Landmark #35: Novick Building

The Novick Building can be found directly about the “M” in the text reading “Old Gotham” on the map. The plaque is located on the building’s west side.

Landmark #36: Gotham City Fire Department

The Gotham City Fire Department can be found on the central east end of Old Gotham. It’s directly south of the bridge connecting Old Gotham to Tricorner Island.

Landmark #37: Gotham City Hall

The landmark plaque for Gotham City Hall is located on the south side of the building. The building itself is found on the southeast side of Old Gotham.

Landmark #38: St. Swithuns Church

St. Swithuns is the penultimate church landmark you’ll need to find in Gotham Knights. It’s located on the south side of Old Gotham right before the southern bridge that connects the district to Southside.

Landmark #39: Martha Wayne Foundation

You’ll find the Martha Wayne Foundation building to the southwest of the first “O” in the text that “Old Gotham” on the map. The plaque is to the left of the building’s front doors.

Landmark #40: Gotham City Cathedral

The final landmark in Gotham Knights is…another church, would you look at that. While the cathedral (located in the northwest corner of the district) is grand and a little giant, its plaque is located on its west side on a smaller side building.