Gotham Knights: How To Solve Every Investigation Puzzle | Case Solutions Guide

Without the World’s Greatest Detective, there’s no one to help you with the unsolved puzzles in the criminal world of Gotham Knights. As you investigate cases, you’ll have to solve puzzles to progress through the story — sometimes you’ll interact with the environment, but more often you’ll be interacting directly with clues. By reading the text and using AR vision, you can learn more about each object on the clue board.

Most puzzles work like this — you’re dropped into a room with an array of objects. You need to cursor over the items, checking each object, then selecting them. To solve the puzzle and further the investigation, you’ll have to select two objects in the environment, then press the [Solve] button to establish a connection. You’ll need to connect clues with keypads to unlock doors for example. There are more types of puzzles, but we’re focusing on just the required campaign puzzles.

You’ll also encounter randomly-generated puzzles. These are extremely easy to solve. If you find a murder scene and investigate, cursor over all the objects in the area, then select the object with a location name in the text description. Only one object at each crime scene will have the name of a district.

Puzzle #1: Case 1.1 – Unlocking The Hidden Door

Scan the room with AR to find a hidden room on the right. Next, we need to link the two correct pieces of evidence together to input the code and open the hidden room.

Solution: Select the Sticky Note + Microwave and Solve.

Puzzle #2: Case 1.2 – Finding The Biodecryption Key

In the police morgue, you’ll investigate the body of Dr. Langstrom. You need to discover the secret of the biodecryption key.

Solution: Select the Blood Glucometer + Blood Vial and Solve.

More puzzle solutions coming soon!