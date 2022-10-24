Gotham Knights: How To Beat Mr. Freeze | Gotham City On Ice Boss Guide

The first fight against Mr. Freeze in Gotham Knights is jarringly difficult — especially if you’re playing solo. At the recommended level, Mr. Freeze takes an absurd amount of damage before going down, and he can easily drain your entire compliment of health packs during his fight. He can even kill you instantly during one challenging phase of the fight. If you’re not ready for Mr. Freeze, you’ll be stuck replaying the entire level.

There is a way to cheese Mr. Freeze, and we’ll talk about it here. If you’re stuck and can’t win, you might still have a chance at taking him down. It takes a long time, but that’s better than starting over from scratch. You’ll also want to be much higher level than the recommendation on the Case File. Here’s all our tips for taking out Mr. Freeze in your first big battle against him.

More Gotham Knights guides:

All Batarang Collectible Locations | All Landmark Collectible Locations | All Street Art Collectible Locations | How To Unlock Clayface’s Side-Quest | How To Swap Heroes | Character Guide | Momentum Explained | Knighthood Explained | All Investigation Puzzle Solutions | How To Turn Off Multiplayer | How To Unlock Fast Travel

How To Beat Mr. Freeze | Case 1.4 Guide

Mr. Freeze is a ridiculously difficult boss early in the story — the Case File recommends you be Level 10-13, but that isn’t nearly good enough. If you plan on fighting him solo, you must be at least Level 15+.

Loadout : Before fighting Mr. Freeze, equip armor that protects against Cryogenic Damage and try to get melee / ranged that applies Fire Damage . Mr. Freeze is extremely resistant to Cryogenic Damage and weak to Fire Damage . For best results, make sure your Ranged Attack is powerful, doesn’t apply Cryogenic, and can apply Fire.

: Before fighting Mr. Freeze, equip armor that protects against and try to get that applies .

Generally, Mr. Freeze is much easier to fight with ranged attacks.

Mr. Freeze | Case 1.4 Boss Tips Mr. Freeze uses an array of ranged attacks and will fly away on his jetpack when you attempt to fight him up-close. His melee attacks are powerful but slow and easy to dodge. But, he doesn’t use them very often. The safest way to fight Mr. Freeze is to use the giant weather machine as cover . Aim for Mr. Freeze’s head and deliver ranged attacks — you can safely deal damage while standing behind the machine in the center. This is especially useful for Phase 2 and Phase 3. In Phase 2, Mr. Freeze begins using an annoying beam / machine gun attack that is extremely difficult to dodge. Instead of dodging, you have to sprint as he keeps a sustained beam that will freeze you. The best time to unleash your Momentum Abilities is when Mr. Freeze takes a knee and launches a barrage of ice grenades. Sprint, wait for the red markers to stop tracking you, then you can unleash your abilities while he slowly gets up. You can also use Piercing Abilities against Mr. Freeze’s melee attacks. These are especially rare, so I didn’t bother.



Between phases, Mr. Freeze will launch a powerful area-of-effect laser from his machine. Watch the spinning beams and sprint in their direction. You can’t dodge through them, but you can slide underneath the beams. The beams go nuts on Phase 2 — make sure to heal immediately if you take damage, as you can easily get caught in the missile barrage and the beams, killing you instantly.

Mr. Freeze is an extremely difficult boss. You’ll want at least 5-7 Healing Packs ready before entering this fight for maximum chances of success. If you plan to fight Freeze solo, I recommend hiding behind his machine and slowly plinking away at his huge health bar. It takes time but you’ll make it through the battle.