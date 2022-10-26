Gotham Knights: All Historia Strigidae Page Locations

After being introduced to the Court of Owls for the first time in Gotham Knights, players are given access to a new type of collectible hidden across Gotham City: Historia Strigidae pages. The Historia Strigidae is an old record book of the Court of Owls’ comings and goings since its inception hundreds of years ago. In order to find them for the “Read Owl About It” trophy, you’ll need to have completed the second chapter of the game, Main Case 02: The Rabbit Hole.

Once you’re ready, you’ll need to start by finding the first page in Bristol. After you grab the first page, you’ll be able to tackle the remaining pages in whatever order you like. There are 42 Historia Strigidae pages in total, so it’s not a bad idea to pace yourself as you search for all of them hidden across Gotham Knights.

To find them, keep an eye out for glowing, white upside-down triangles drawn on the walls of the city. They’ll indicate that a page is nearby. When in an area with the triangles, look for a symbol that looks like an “X” with the bottom two legs fused together. Use the guide below to locate all 42 pages.

Bristol

Historia Strigidae Page #1

You must find this page first if you want to unlock the rest of the pages on the map. After completing Main Case 02: The Rabbit Hole, head to the objective marker that’s in the northeast corner of Bristol in the cemetery. You’ll find the first page in between the two brick rows behind the tombstones.

Historia Strigidae Page #2

To find this page, go underneath the bridge that connects Bristol to Bowery and you’ll find a scaffolding. Climb it and the “X” will be on the base of the bridge.

Historia Strigidae Page #3

Head to Arkham Asylum, the island off the east coast of Bristol. As you approach its sealed gates, you’ll see a single building to your right. You’ll find the next page on the wall of the building that faces the asylum by grappling to the roof.

Bowery

Historia Strigidae Page #4

This page is in the northeast corner of Bowery. It can be found on the side of a building facing the water to the north.

Historia Strigidae Page #5

You’ll find this page on a wall of one of the two symmetrical buildings in Bowery. The building with the page is on the right and is directly on the bottom of the “E” in the text that reads “Bowery” on the map. The page is located on the west side of the building on some graffiti that spells “HELL?”

Historia Strigidae Page #6

Head to Cape Carmine, the southeastern peninsula that sticks out of Bowery. The main area of Cape Carmine has a lighthouse on it, but you’ll want to go south of the lighthouse and jump down to the docks with the hooks below. Head as far east as you can on the docks and you’ll find the page on the rock wall of Cape Carmine facing south.

Historia Strigidae Page #7

This page is located on the stairs leading to a fish shop on the pier to the left of the bridge connecting Bowery and Tricorner Island. The page is directly across from the fish shop on a wall facing south.

Historia Strigidae Page #8

This page is located on the west side of Bowery south of where the bridge that connects Bowery to Bristol turns into a street. It can be found on the roof of some apartment buildings underneath a water tower.

Otisburg

Historia Strigidae Page #9

You can find this page directly underneath the “G” in the text that reads “Otisburg” on the map. It’ll be sandwiched between a church and a more modern-looking building. The page is on the wall of the modern building facing east.

Historia Strigidae Page #10

This page is located across from Foxteca, Lucius Fox’s building on the west side of Otisburg. It’s in an alley on a blue metal container to the east of the Foxteca building.

West End

Historia Strigidae Page #11

On the border between West End and Otisburg, you’ll find Gotham’s hospital. The page is located on the south building about level with the bridge that connects the two. It’s directly to the west of where the elevated train tracks begin to bend headed southeast.

Historia Strigidae Page #12

Head to the north coast of West End and you’ll find a building north of Gotham City General Hospital that sits on the corner of the docks south of the water. On the south side of the building is a small balcony where you’ll find the page.

Historia Strigidae Page #13

This page is located on the rooftop of a building that’s to the immediate southeast of where the elevated train tracks turn south in the northwest corner of West End. The page is to the right of graffiti that reads “FRAUD!” The bricks where the note is hidden are a very similar color to the painted “X,” but keep your eyes peeled and you’ll be able to find it.

Historia Strigidae Page #14

This page can be found on the side of a church on ground level to the south of the eastern bridge that connects West End to the Financial District. The page faces northeast.

Historia Strigidae Page #15

This page is found on the south tip of the West End. It’s on a building underneath a billboard to right where the western bridge connects West End to the Financial District.

Gotham Heights

Historia Strigidae Page #16

This page is almost on the border of Gotham Heights and Robinson Park. It’s located south of a water fountain on a brick wall that’s covered with ivy.

Historia Strigidae Page #17

Head to the large university campus in the northwest corner of Gotham Heights and you’ll find a page on one of the rooftops. There are a lot of places where it could be hiding on the buildings, but you’ll be able to find it if you find the flagpole in the center of the courtyard. The page is on the building directly east of the pole.

Historia Strigidae Page #18

This page is found on the very north edge of Gotham Heights on the roof of the souvenir gift shop that’s on the south side of Gotham County Road.

Robinson Park

Historia Strigidae Page #19

There’s only one page in Robinson Park which can be found where the “A” is in the text reading “Robinson Park” on the map. It’s to the left of being underneath a small bridge to the southwest of the Saul Erdel Planetarium.

Tricorner Island

Historia Strigidae Page #20

This page is hidden underneath the bridge that passes through the middle of the island. It’s almost exactly underneath the fast travel point for Tricorner Island which you’ll be able to see regardless of if you’ve unlocked the fast travel point or not. The “X” is well hidden behind some ivy making it tough to spot.

Historia Strigidae Page #21

This page is also a little tough to see as it’s almost completely shrouded in the shadows. It’s located on the south side of the island just to the east of where the highway makes its turn south to cross the water to Old Gotham. Look for the blue metal beams and you’ll be able to find it tucked away on the left side.

Historia Strigidae Page #22

Head to the south side of Fort Dumas and you’ll find this page up the first flight of stairs on your right as you explore the run-down fort.

Old Gotham

Historia Strigidae Page #23

This page is found on the east side of Old Gotham’s fast travel point. When you get to the east side, keep an eye out for three small water towers on the roofs of the buildings off of Kane Street. You’ll find the page underneath the westmost water tower.

Historia Strigidae Page #24

Head to the giant church on the north side of Old Gotham. This page is to the east of the giant church tower on a roof slightly below it.

Historia Strigidae Page #25

This page is located at the top of the “L” in the text that reads “Old Gotham” on the map. It’s on a rooftop to the left of a yellow wall light.

Historia Strigidae Page #26

You’ll find this page on the very south coast of Old Gotham. It’s on a rooftop facing south overlooking the sea.

Historia Strigidae Page #27

This page is located on the street in an alley that’s something of a cul-du-sac for apartments on the southwest side of Old Gotham.

Historia Strigidae Page #28

Head to the roof of the Powers Club, the same one you went to during Main Case 02, and you’ll find the page on the wall behind the open sunroof.

Financial District

Historia Strigidae Page #29

Finding this page requires a little bit of exploration. You’ll need to drop down into the open roof that’s in the alleys north of the Financial District fast travel point. Once you jump down into it, follow the path and then turn left. Grapple up to the open tunnel across from you and you’ll find the page to the left at the top of the tunnel.

Historia Strigidae Page #30

This page is located on the lowest roof of the Elliot Center. It’s on the back of the marquee that faces east.

Historia Strigidae Page #31

This page is easily found on the north coast of the Financial District. It’s street level to the west of Quartz Labs and overlooks the ocean.

Historia Strigidae Page #32

This page is located on the south side of Gotham Ferry Co. in the northwest corner of the Financial District. Grapple up to the roof above the dumpsters and you’ll find the “X” facing south.

Historia Strigidae Page #33

Head to Blackgate Island for this page. It’s located on the south edge of the island on the rocks to the left of the main gate. Be advised, there tends to be a decent police presence here each night so you may have to be a little stealthy to grab it.

Historia Strigidae Page #34

This page is located on the border of the Financial District and the Cauldron. It’s on the right side of a roof of a building with a red neon diner sign.

The Cauldron

Historia Strigidae Page #35

To find this page, head to Paris Island. You’ll find it on the first rooftop of the smoke stack to the north.

Historia Strigidae Page #36

For this page, you’ll need to drop into the gated-off hole in the pier on the west side of the cauldron. After jumping down, walk about a quarter of the way down the hallway and you’ll find the page on the right wall.

Historia Strigidae Page #37

For this page, you’ll need to follow some tunnels underground. Head into the garage on the west side of the Cauldron and follow the main path down and around some corners. You’ll end up walking down two tunnels lit by orange light. At the bottom of the second tunnel, you’ll find the page on your left.

Historia Strigidae Page #38

This page is located to the east of Gate Street, the eastmost elevated highway that cuts through the Cauldon. It can be found between two windows on the roof of an apartment building.

Southside

Historia Strigidae Page #39

This page seems like it might be in the Cauldron, but it’s a part of a small sliver of the Southside that reaches up north (perhaps Gotham City has issues with gerrymandering.) Head to the piers on the far northeast coast of Southside and you’ll find this page on the roof of a building that has a large blue antennae/satellite device on it.

Historia Strigidae Page #40

This page is easily found as it’s located on the same rooftop as Southside’s fast travel point. It’s on the wall behind the neon sign that reads “Koul Brau.”

Historia Strigidae Page #41

Head to the Cobblepot Steel building to the east of the Southside fast travel location. Once there, climb the tower until you get to the second balcony from the top. In the northeast corner, you’ll find the page on the balcony next to a potted plant.

Historia Strigidae Page #42

The final page is located on the south side of, well, Southside. It’s in the shadow of a giant coke bottle cap and can be found on a rooftop facing northwest. Congrats! You’ve found all 42 pages!