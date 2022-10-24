Gotham Knights: How to Turn Off Multiplayer | Solo Play Guide

A lot of the marketing for Gotham Knights was based around its multiplayer elements. The game allows multiple players to take control of the Bat-family consisting of Red Hood, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Robin to fight crime as a team. While it’s certainly a solid co-op game, not all players want to experience it with another person. Luckily, Gotham Knights has options for solo play.

Although many co-op games can feel a little empty when played alone, Gotham Knights does a pretty good job balancing the game for both solo and co-op players. If you’re looking to play through the entire game alone, follow the steps below and explore Gotham City without the worry of other players joining your crime-fighting quest.

How to Play Gotham Knights Solo

Gotham Knights‘ solo options aren’t front and center, but they’re certainly in the game. To play alone, you’ll need to access the “Privacy” menu which, notably, is different from the “Social” menu. To access it, load into a game (one that’s gotten past the prologue) and tap left on the D-pad or hit “C” if playing with keyboard controls. This will open a scroll menu with three options: photo mode, select emote, and privacy. Select “Privacy.”

Inside the “Privacy” menu, you’ll be given four options that dictate what sort of multiplayer experience you’re looking for. The options are: invited players, friends only, friends of friends, or public. You’ll notice that there isn’t a “Solo” mode strictly given to the player, but if you select “Invited Players,” the only people who will have access to your game are those that you personally invite. If you don’t ever invite anyone, then you’ll be playing solo as long as you like without anyone joining your game.

If you’re looking to keep your game open to people you may know, select “Friends Only” and your game will be locked to the general public, but you’ll be able to be joined by your friends list on your platform of choice. It’s worth pointing out that there is no penalty for playing alone and you’ll experience the game exactly as those playing it multiplayer would, you just won’t have anyone to turn to if you get caught in a sticky situation.

The other way to play solo is to disconnect your console or PC from the internet entirely, however, if you’re not looking to deal with the hassle of disconnecting and reconnecting for every play session, using the method above should work just fine.