Gotham Knights: What Character to Choose | Character Guide

There are four protagonists for the player to choose from in Gotham Knights: Red Hood, Batgirl, Robin, and Nightwing. When the game first starts, players will be given the option to choose one of the four to play as. While the game makes it seem like something of a big choice, it’s actually pretty inconsequential as you’re able to switch to any character you want after completing the prologue.

Although you’re certainly welcome to experiment with all four characters as you make your way through the game, knowing which character to primarily play as can be something of a tall order since playing each character enough to know the ins and outs may take some time. Use the guide below to get to know the playstyles of each hero to help you make a more informed choice about which character you want to play.

It’s worth noting that all four characters are generally the same in terms of how they feel to play moment-to-moment, but their true specialization comes in the form of their skill trees and abilities. Because of this, they don’t always feel entirely unique, especially since the game requires all characters to be good at both stealth and head-on combat, so don’t expect Gotham Knights to feel drastically different based on the character you choose.

Robin

Stealth isn’t always an option in Gotham Knights as there are plenty of missions that require you to face their challenges head-on, however, if you’re looking to make the most out of the game’s stealth mechanics, Robin is the character to choose. A good portion of his skill tree is devoted to stealth-based abilities and elemental traps, so when stealth is available to the player, he’s able to stay in it for much longer than the rest of the Bat-family. He also possesses some unique Momentum abilities such as Cloak that allow him to reenter stealth even after engaging in open combat.

While all of Gotham Knights‘ characters will have to fight at some point, Robin’s elemental traps are great for those who are looking to reduce the number of enemies they have to fight at once.

Red Hood

While all of the Bat-family have long-range options, Red Hood’s dual pistols make him dangerous in both close combat encounters and from afar. His abilities tend to be more focused on taking out larger groups of enemies at once with area-of-effect attacks. The only unfortunate thing about those attacks is that they don’t deal a lot of concentrated damage to individual enemies, instead damaging multiple threats in small portions.

For all of their differences in opinion, Red Hood plays very similarly to Nightwing baring Red Hood’s guns. So, if you don’t love Red Hood’s specific abilities but like dealing AoE damage, it might be worth checking out Nightwing before moving on to the remaining two characters.

Nightwing

As mentioned above, Nightwing has a very similar feel to Red Hood in that his skill tree also favors plenty of AoE attacks that are good for knocking back multiple enemies at once in order to grant yourself a little breathing room. It’s because of this that both characters are good picks when playing Gotham Knights multiplayer. They can both keep enemies off their teammates while they focus on dishing out damage to the biggest threats in the room.

It’s for this reason that he pairs well with Batgirl when playing co-op as she specializes in one-on-one fighting.

Batgirl

Batgirl’s ability kit makes her perfect for dealing with individual threats in one-on-one battles. While she can juggle multiple enemies at once, she doesn’t have many AoE attacks making it easy for her to get overwhelmed when fighting in large groups. That said, Batgirl can user her Momentum abilities to quickly take out even the most formidable threats as long as she can land her hits without being interrupted.

When playing co-op she pairs well with both Red Hood and Nightwing as her individual attacks synthesize well with their their AoE attacks.