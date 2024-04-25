Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Season 3 Reloaded Includes Some Crazy Skins And A Lot Of Fun

This is what the Call of Duty players want now.

Activision has shared the details for Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Season 3 Reloaded.

As they reveal in their latest blog post, this mid-season update launches on May 1, 2024, 9 AM PT, across all platforms. No exciting crossover licsenses this time, but that doesn’t mean Activision hasn’t prepared some crazy things.

The big new weapon coming up is the BAL-27, which they describe as “A bullpup prototype weapon designed to increase fire rate over time while the trigger is squeezed. The first 4 shots are slower to fire but highly accurate.”

The big celebrity skin is the “DBook” Operator Skin, based on Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker. Since this game does celebrity cosplay, Booker trades in his jersey for a suit and tie, and brings a mastiff along for some Shadow Dancer style action.

There’s also a monitor helmet themed “Broadcast” Operator Skin for Ripper, a female coded “Mikan Endo” Operator Skin, a jellyfish themed “Lucifern” Operator Skin, a cel-shaded, Borderlands style “Cacotopia” Operator Skin for Doc, and two absolutely strange skin packs for the Tracer Pack: Wubz and Friends and the Tracer Pack: Hare-raiser bundles. These skins look absolutely wild to non-players, but the Call of Duty community is now actively seeking out this exoticism, much like the Fortnite and PUBG communities do.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare IIIhas two new mission types. In Minefield, every player who dies leaves behind a mine that harms their teammates, raising the chances for domination. Escort promises to be more interesting than it sounds, as you bring an MAW with you to hack bigger parts of the map with each round.

In the new map Grime, you fight in a seedy PlayStation 2-era London district. Checkpoint brings you back to Rebirth Island, but with no verticality, forcing players to fight over the ground level map. You can also jump back into the Vortex Playlist, and there’s new things to do in Zombies, including rescuing Dr. Jansen, and facing down the latest Warlord, Rainmaker.

There’s also new things to check out in Call of Duty Warzone, including the return of the Weapon Trade Station, a new Utility Box upgrade to combine your ammo and armor boxes, an insane rare Specialist Perk Package that gives you all the Perks all at once, and a new Heavy Armor Public Event, allowing you to ramp up from 150 to 200 health points in match.

As always, Activision works hard to keep Call of Duty players happy all year round, and there’s a lot for everyone to get into before they announce their next title.