Gotham Knights Will Get A 4-Player Cooperative Mode Soon After Launch

Gotham Knights is the latest game to take place in the world of DC’s Batman and his associated characters. The game is coming to us from developer WB Games Montreal, which previously worked on Batman: Arkham Origins. It’s been a long time coming, but Gotham Knights will be released very soon, and the developers have now shared news of a new mode that will be coming to the game shortly after launch. Gotham Knights will receive the Heroic Assault mode soon after the game has been released.

The news comes from the official Gotham Knights Twitter account which posted a new teaser video of the mode which you can see below. In the Tweet, the account simply says: “Gotham has thrown down a new gauntlet. Heroic Assault, the free 4-player co-op experience, is coming to #GothamKnights November 29, 2022.”

What makes Heroic Assault special is the fact that it will let groups of up to four players team up in a mode that is separate from the main story. Gamers who were looking forward to Gotham Knights were often confused about the fact that the game lets players take command of four members of the Bat-family. Players can take on the roles of Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood. However, cooperative play is limited to two players at a time. Now that Heroic Assault has been revealed, it should let players enjoy having a full team with each member of the Bat-family assembled. The official website provides a few details about the new mode.

“Heroic Assault is an upcoming gameplay mode that is separate from the main story campaign. The standalone mode supports up to four players in online co-op and provides a dedicated arena-like environment with specific objectives to complete and enemies to defeat on each floor (30 floors total).”

Gotham Knights is an open-world action RPG set in the Batman universe. It does not take place in the same universe as the Batman Arkham series, which is letting WB Montreal put its own spin on the game. Batman has passed away, and its up to his students to protect Gotham from the threat of criminals and supervillains. There are five varied boroughs to explore and the game can be played solo or in co-op with a friend. Above it all, the game has teased that the famous Court of Owls will play an important role in the story. However, the developer has not revealed much about how they will be involved in the game just yet, outside of a few key combat encounters.

Gotham Knights will be released on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 on October 21. The Heroic Assault mode will become available as a free update on November 29.

