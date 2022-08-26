Gotham Knights Reveals Harley Quinn Boss Battle

Gotham Knights is a new open-world action RPG set in the world of DC’s Batman characters. After the apparent death of the Dark Knight, it’s up to four of his students to carry on his mantle and protect Gotham city from all of the criminal activity trying to bring it down. The Batman universe arguably has one of the great collections of villains of any individual superhero, and while we may not be getting the Joker, it looks like Gotham Knights will be making use of many fan-favorite bad guys. Some of those include familiar faces like Harley Quinn, and a new gameplay demonstration has revealed what the boss fight against the former psychiatrist will entail. The video can be seen below.

Courtesy of IGN, a new deep dive video shows off some gameplay of a Nightwing player taking on Harley Quinn. Game Director Geoff Ellenor offers some commentary on the fight and the narrative leading up to the final encounter with the villain as well. Harley has an entire questline that players can complete and this will run side by side with the main storyline. The developers have mentioned that this version of the character has already been through her story arcs involving the Joker and the Suicide Squad, and she is now trying to make it as a criminal in her own way.

Ellenor says that the boss fight itself will take place in Gotham Hospital and that players doing Harley’s quest will have been pursuing her and trying to figure out what her plans are. He says, “But of course, this is Harley Quinn and she’s up to no good in Gotham, and ‘living your best life’ in this case means doing murderous and violent things.” Before the battle begins, players will have figured out Harley’s exact location and enter it with the intention of confronting her about her grand schemes.

In terms of gameplay, Harley wields a huge sledgehammer, which shouldn’t be a surprise for any fans of the character. What is new is that is later becomes charged with electricity, and as you’d expect from a boss fight in a Batman game, there are plenty of henchmen getting involved in the action too.

Gotham Knights has received various trailers this summer to showcase each of its main playable characters. Some recent trailers have included looks at Red Hood and Batgirl.

Gotham Knights was recently announced to have gone gold, confirming that it likely should hit its intended release date. The game was due to be released on October 25, but after the latest trailer at Gamescom, the developer revealed that the release date has now been brought forward a few days to October 21. Gotham Knights will be released on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Source