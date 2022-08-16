Gotham Knights Video Breaks Down Red Hood Builds

There are many aspects to the Gotham Knights game that are going to excite the players who partake in it, but one of the best is the ability to play as the four different Bat-Family members of Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood. Players can then pick and choose whenever they want for a specific mission or to tangle with a different boss. It will be possible to do everything solo or in co-op mode, ensuring the ability to play the way you want. Speaking of which, the characters aren’t one-trick ponies–you’ll be able to upgrade them via a set of skill trees to make them even more powerful.

In a special breakdown video of Red Hood with commentary from some of the dev team, two main skill trees that you can use to make two very different versions of Red Hood in terms of combat were shown. The team enforced that while Jason Todd is still the angriest of the lot, he has agreed to adhere to Batman’s one rule about killing, and as a result of that, he’ll be brutal but won’t kill anyone. The guns you wield in the game are nonlethal round filled, and the other weapons and gear he has will put a beating on people, but won’t kill people.

This is proven via the Marksman and the Brawler skill trees that you’ll have. The former will let you be the ultimate marksman while also powering up your bullets to do the most damage, including using the magical energies of the Lazarus Pit from which Jason was reborn from to imbue his bullets with abilities. These will be guided from one enemy to another so that they can all get a taste of things, so if you want to take on foes at a distance, this is the one for you.

If you want to showcase the raw power and size of Jason Todd, you can partake in the Brawler skill tree and make yourself the ultimate threat up close. The team notes that Jason’s size makes him the best grappler and the guy who can throw the best amongst the Knights. As such, you’ll be able to overwhelm your foes as you upgrade him in this way. You can also give him electric gauntlets that’ll shock your foes into next week.

Obviously, you’ll have the freedom to upgrade both trees at the same time, or just follow one path–it’s up to you. Plus, there are three other characters in Gotham Knights that you’ll get to upgrade as you wish. So play around with them and see what playstyle works the best for you.

Source: IGN