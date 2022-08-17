WB Games Montréal just announced that its upcoming action RPG Gotham Knights has gone gold. The game is now ready to ship, ahead of its October release date.

Yesterday, WB Games Montréal released a new video about Gotham Knights. It introduces one of the four available characters, Red Hood. Gotham Knights can either be played solo or with a second player in a cooperative multiplayer mode.

Red Hood is the latest character to join the Gotham Knights crew. The game will follow the story of Batman’s allies, Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood. The Caped Crusader is no more and Batman is supposedly dead. Crime is ramping up in Gotham City, so it is now time for Batman’s proteges to protect the streets of Gotham.

Of course, it would be too easy if only small thugs were threatening Gotham City’s peace. The four heroes will have to face several supervillains, such as the Court of Owls, Mr Freeze, and Penguin.

Each of Batman’s proteges has their own way to fight crime. The members of the Bat-Family have unique fighting styles, gadgets, and abilities. Nightwing is the most acrobatic of them all, defeating his enemies with two Escrima sticks. He can also freeze his enemies with cryo attacks and fly away with his Flying Trapeze Glider.

Batgirl wields her custom-made custom police baton to beat her foes. She can summon a legion of bats to unleash the bat justice upon her enemies. Robin, aka Tim Drake, uses a collapsible quarterstaff. He takes advantage of the teleportation tech from the Justice League’s satellite to zap into battle when his enemies are not expecting him.

Red Hood is the only character to use firearms, even if they have non-lethal bullets since the Bat-Family fights crime without killing anyone. Red Hood can also strap bombs to enemies and then shoot at it to explode. All four playable characters have access to many gadgets, such as the grappling hook and Batcyle they all can use.

WB Games Montréal, the studio behind Gotham Knights, has experience developing games in this universe. This team worked on Batman: Arkham Origins, released in 2013. Even if Gotham Knights feature similar characters to the Batman: Arkham series, WB Games Montréal said that Gotham Knights was “an original story set in DC’s Batman Universe and not connected to the Arkham series.”

Gotham Knights has now gone gold, meaning it is ready to play. Gamers will have to wait a little more before exploring the streets of Gotham City, since Gotham Knights will release on October 25, 2022. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows.

Source