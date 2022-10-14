Fortnite: How to Open a Lock With a Key and a Safe in a Single Match | Challenge Guide

Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4 is known as Paradise. So far, Chrome has been taking over the island, players have been trying out new weapons such as the Goo Gun, and more. As always, a new week means that there’s a new set of weekly challenges to take on. This guide will show you the easiest way to complete the Fortnite challenge requiring you to open a lock with a key and a safe in a single match.

Keys were introduced to fans for the first time this season. They have multiple uses which include opening Vaults and unlocking Holo-Chests. However, safes have been on the island for multiple seasons. Safes spawn all over the map and they contain gold bars for you to collect and spend at NPCs and Vending Machines.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: Where to Find Holo-Chests and How to Open Them | Chapter 3 Season 4: Cobra DMR | Stats and Locations Guide | Where to get the Goo Gun and How it Works | How to Destroy Chrome Structures | Challenge Guide | All NPC Locations | Chapter 3: Season 4 | How to Complete Reboot Rally Quests and Unlock Free Rewards | Where to Find all Exotic and Mythic Weapons | Chapter 3: Season 4 | Where to Find Keys and How to Open Vaults | Where to Find Mending Machines | Chapter 3: Season 4 | How to Find and Defeat The Herald | Boss Fight Guide | How to use Chrome Splash to Phase and Chrome Yourself | All Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 3: Season 4

How to open a lock with a key and a safe in Fortnite

First of all, you’ll need to pick up two keys in your match. You can search for keys by opening chests and looking out for them on the ground. Once you have obtained two keys, you’ll be able to access High-Security Vaults which are marked on your map as a padlock with two key holes. Keep your eyes peeled as a lot of the Vaults are hidden by bushes, underground, or even on floating platforms. High-Security Vaults are filled with high tier loot, plenty of ammunition and heals, and most importantly, they contain a safe.

As soon as you use your keys to open the High-Security Vault, that’s the first part of the challenge done and dusted. Then, make your way inside the Vault and find the safe that will be inside. Interacting with the safe is the final step towards marking the challenge as complete.

For your efforts, you’ll be granted 20,000 XP towards your battle pass. This will be useful when you’re working towards the various cosmetics this season has to offer. The Chapter 3: Season 4 battle pass contains various skins and cosmetics including Spider-Gwen and Paradigm, a member of The Seven.