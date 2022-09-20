Fortnite: Where to Find Keys and How to Open Vaults

The new Fortnite season is here and Epic Games has introduced us to Paradise. As always, a new season means that there’s a range of new content to familiarize yourself with. In Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4, Vaults have returned, but this time you need to find keys to open them.

There are two types of Vaults you can unlock, Low-Security Vaults and High-Security Vaults. When you open a Low-Security Vault, you will be greeted with a mix of regular and rare chests, Slurp Barrels, and plenty of ammunition. Although you only need one key to open a Low-Security Vault, acquiring two keys will allow you to access a High-Security Vault. These Vaults are full of even more rare loot compared to a Low-Security Vault.

Where to find keys in Fortnite

To get your hands on a key or two, all you have to do is loot and hope you find what you are looking for. Your best chance is to land at a point of interest that is populated with a lot of chests. If you are lucky enough, you may even find a key as floor loot. The number of keys you have in your inventory will be shown on the right side of your UI. Once you find a key, you can head straight to a Low-Security Vault, or you can try hunt down another key to gain access to a High-Security Vault.

Locating and opening the vaults

When you pick up a key, the Vaults will be marked on your map with a padlock symbol. A padlock with a single keyhole is a Low-Security Vault and a padlock with two keyholes is a High-Security Vault. Notably, a majority of the Vaults are hidden either underground, covered by bushes, or even on floating platforms. However, when you get close to a Vault, another padlock symbol will appear on your screen to help you find the door.

There are 15 Vaults dotted around the island. If one or more of them don’t appear on your map, it means that it has already been opened. Here is a handy map showing where you can find every Vault:

It is definitely worth spending your time finding keys and opening Vaults in Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4. By doing so, you are almost guaranteeing yourself some strong loot to use in your match.