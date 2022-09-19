Fortnite: Where to Find Mending Machines | Chapter 3: Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4 is here and this time, Epic Games have taken us to Paradise. A range of new content has been added to the game, including the mysterious Chrome. Also, there has been a shake up to the loot pool, map changes, and much more. Despite the changes, some features have remained on the island, including Mending Machines. This guide will show you the Mending Machine locations in Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4.

If you need some health and shields in Fortnite, you can grab yourself some by visiting a Mending Machine. The machines have a plus symbol on the screen when you approach them. Interacting with the machine will allow you to use your gold bars to buy shield potions, bandages and more.

Not only is it useful to know Mending Machine locations for replenishing your health, but they feature in the Zero Week quests. This tasks you with purchasing any item from a Mending Machine. For completing the fairly simple challenge, you will earn 20,000 XP towards your battle pass.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to Find and Defeat The Herald | Boss Fight Guide | How to use Chrome Splash to Phase and Chrome Yourself | All Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 3: Season 4 | How to Extinguish Fires on Structures With Slurp | Fire With Fire Week Challenge | Every Level Up Token Location | Phantasm Quest Guide | How to Remain Shrouded From a Single Shadow Bomb for 10 Seconds | Challenge Guide |

Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4 Mending Machine locations

If in doubt, your best bet is heading towards a gas station as they should have some sort of vending machine nearby. Here is where you can find Mending Machines this season, accompanied by a handy map which marks their exact location:

At the gas station west of Logjam Lumberyard

At the gas station east of Rave Cave

At the gas station east of Lustrous Lagoon

A gas station to the southwest of Herald’s Sanctum

A gas station to the east of Fort Jonesy

The southern side of Sleepy Sound

The southern side of Greasy Gove

The northeastern side of Coney Crossroads

By the road going south out of Tilted Towers

By the road going north out of Cloudy Condos

As Mending Machines are scattered all over the map, you should never be too far away from one. In addition, Weapon-O-Matic vending machines have remained in the game this season, allowing you to purchase weapons and bullets. However, last season you could purchase the Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud mythic weapons from Dragon Ball Z vending machines. Due to these weapons being vaulted, they are no longer available. That is everything you need to know about Mending Machines in Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4.