Fortnite: How to Find and Defeat The Herald | Boss Fight Guide

Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4 has arrived and it introduces us to Paradise. Epic Games has kicked off the new season with map changes, a new battle pass, new weapons, and more. Also, a new antagonist has joined the island known as The Herald. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about defeating The Herald, so you are prepared to take on the boss in your next Fortnite match.

The Herald boss can be found at the Herald’s Sanctum. This is a new point of interest made of Chrome and it has replaced where the Sanctuary once was. You will find the boss towards the northern part of the structure. Before you take on The Herald, you need to loot up and make sure you grab a lot of ammunition, as well as some heals in case you take damage. Luckily, the Herald’s Sanctum has plenty of chests you can open before you go and greet the boss.

How to defeat The Herald in Fortnite

Taking down The Herald is not going to be an easy task. First of all, it is recommended that you keep your distance and use the structures to your advantage to take cover. The boss has 600 shield and another 600 health you will have to get through to take them out. Not only that, but The Herald has a couple of abilities you will have to deal with. Teleportation is one ability she will use in battle and she wields The Herald’s Burst Rifle mythic. Make sure you are aware of her position at all times, so you can keep yourself protected from this powerful weapon. In addition, the boss will summon some Chrome wolves that will attack you. Meanwhile, The Herald will take cover in a protective bubble and you won’t be able to deal any damage to her until you take down the wolves. As soon as she exits the bubble, you will be able to use your weapons to continue depleting her health and shields.

Once you defeat The Herald, you will be rewarded for your efforts. She will drop The Herald’s Burst Rifle which is a mythic version of the new EvoChrome Burst Rifle.