Fortnite: All Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 3: Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4 is here and this season is known as Paradise. The main attraction in Season 4 is a new Chrome substance that has made its debut on the island and it can be used to make fights even more exciting. As always, Epic Games kick off the new season by making changes to the loot pool. This guide has got you covered with all the Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4 vaulted and unvaulted weapons.

The majority of weapons that have been available for a long time prior to the Paradise season have been placed in the vault. Although Shockwave Grenades and Firefly Jars are still in the game, they have been vaulted from competitive playlists. Apart from vaulting and unvaulting various weapons and items, two new weapons have been added to the battle royale.

To fit in with the Chrome theme, the EvoChrome Burst Rifle and EvoChrome Shotgun are the newest additions to the game. If you want to get your hands on these weapons, they can be obtained by searching Chrome chests. The EvoChrome Burst Rifle and Shotgun are unique because they increase in rarity the more you damage enemies with them. Therefore, you will be able to take them all the way from Uncommon rarity to Mythic.

All unvaulted weapons in Chapter 3: Season 4

Here are all the unvaulted and returning weapons on the island this season:

Ranger Assault Rifle

Hammer Assault Rifle

Sidearm Pistol

Prime Shotgun

Lever Action Shotgun

Rapid Fire SMG

Suppressed Submachine Gun

Designated Marksman Rifle

Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper

Harpoon Gun

Shadow Tracker

The Dub

Boom Sniper Rifle

Boogie Bomb

Grenade

Firefly Jar

Shockwave Grenade

All vaulted weapons in Chapter 3: Season 4

The following weapons have been placed in the vault, but they could make their way back into the loot pool in the future:

Combat Assault Rifle

Striker Burst Assault Rifle

Charge Submachine Gun

Stinger Submachine Gun

Revolver

Two-Shot Shotgun

Auto Shotgun

Striker Pump Shotgun

Heavy Sniper Rifle

Flare Gun

Launch Pad

Grapple Gloves

Kamehameha

Nimbus Cloud

That is all you need to know about the new EvoChrome Burst Rifle and Shotgun, as well as the vaulted and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4. It will be interesting to see which weapons come out on top of the meta as the season progresses.