Fortnite: How to Watch Dragon Ball Super Episodes

Fortnite’s highly anticipated Dragon Ball crossover is here and it has introduced a range of new content to the island. The update has added a Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival which lets you watch Dragon Ball Super episodes in Fortnite. There’s a couple of ways you can watch the show in-game and this guide will explain them both.

As there are a total of 131 episodes of Dragon Ball Super, not every episode will be shown in Fortnite. Players have the chance to watch six episodes that have been selected to give us a taste of the show.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to Join a Versus Battle | Where to Find a Zero Point Fish and how to Dash | Challenge Guide | How to Find the Coolest Player on the Island | Challenge Guide | How to Unlock Indiana Jones Skin and Cosmetics | How to Defeat Darth Vader and get the Mythic Lightsaber |

Fortnite Dragon Ball Super episodes list and island codes

The first way to watch Dragon Ball Super episodes in Fortnite is by opening up the Discover tab and selecting the Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival option. You will be transported on board a cruise ship, where you can sit back and enjoy the episode that’s playing. However, if there’s a specific episode you want to watch, you’ll have to enter a unique island code.

Episode 9: Thanks for Waiting, Lord Beerus! A Super Saiyan God is Born at Last! Island Code: 1356-5236-0901

Thanks for Waiting, Lord Beerus! A Super Saiyan God is Born at Last! Island Code: 1356-5236-0901 Episode 10: Show Us, Goku! The Power of a Super Saiyan God!! Island Code: 4149-8889-8252

Show Us, Goku! The Power of a Super Saiyan God!! Island Code: 4149-8889-8252 Episode 11: Let’s Keep Going, Lord Beerus! The Battle of the Gods! Island Code: 5893-7217-3843

Let’s Keep Going, Lord Beerus! The Battle of the Gods! Island Code: 5893-7217-3843 Episode 13: Goku, Surpass Super Saiyan God! Island Code: 2586-7170-0416

Goku, Surpass Super Saiyan God! Island Code: 2586-7170-0416 Episode 81: Bergamo the Crusher vs. Goku! Whose Strength Reaches the Wild Blue Yonder?! Island Code: 5087-3838-8716

Bergamo the Crusher vs. Goku! Whose Strength Reaches the Wild Blue Yonder?! Island Code: 5087-3838-8716 Episode 98: Ah, the Uncertainty! A Universe Despairs!! Island Code: 3137-9391-7999

You can watch the Dragon Ball Super episodes in-game from now until September 17.