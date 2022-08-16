Fortnite: How to Join a Versus Battle

Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 3 has seen the launch of an array of crossovers. Now, Fortnite’s crossover with Dragon Ball has kicked off and introduced new content to the island. The update has added Versus Boards to Fortnite which allows you to match up with an opponent in a Versus Battle. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about taking on your first Versus Battle.

Versus Boards are similar to regular Bounty Boards, but with a twist. You and your opponent will be hunting each other and whoever wins the battle will claim victory and receive an XP boost.

How to join a Versus Battle in Fortnite

Versus Boards have temporarily replaced Bounty Boards. To find one, you can head over to the same areas where Bounty Boards used to reside. Once you’ve located a Versus Board, you’ll be able to start a Versus Battle. All you have to do is interact with the board and wait for an opponent to accept the Versus Battle. Once you have an opponent, you’ll both appear on each other’s map and you’ll be given five minutes to eliminate your target and earn XP.

It’s entirely up to you how you take down your enemy. Some players prefer to adopt an aggressive play style and rush towards their target. On the other hand, you can grab all the loot you need and make the most of your five minute timer.

That’s everything you need to know about Versus Battles in Fortnite. Happy hunting!