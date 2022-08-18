Fortnite: All Map Changes With the v21.40 Update | Kame House, Lazy Lagoon, Tilted Towers

The Fortnite and Dragon Ball crossover has seen the roll out of a lot of new content. From new quests to a Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Along with the update came a few changes to the Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 3 map.

The Fortnite v21.40 update has added a new house to visit, a returning point of interest that you may recognise, and freshened up Tilted Towers.

All Fortnite map changes

Following the Dragon Ball crossover, the iconic Kame House has been added to the battle royale. You can find the Kame House on its own small island to the east of the map. While you’re there, you can speak to the NPC, Bulma and spend your gold bars to get the powerful Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud Mythics.

Next, The Daily Bugle has been taken over by the returning point of interest, Lazy Lagoon. The area first appeared on the Fortnite map all the way back in Chapter 1: Season 8. It has now replaced the soaring buildings and spider webs with a pirate ship and cannons. Also, a few Reality Trees and their roots are surrounding the waters of Lazy Lagoon which is still encased by volcanic rock.

Finally, Epic Games has allowed players to re-build Titled Towers during No Sweat Summer and the Block 2.0 events. The debris has been cleared up and replaced with the community voted buildings. Tilted Towers has been restored back to the lively place fans know and love.

As always, areas that are new or have been revamped are usually highly populated with players wanting to explore them. Make sure you loot up and stay aware of your surroundings if you want to check out the Fortnite map changes for yourself.