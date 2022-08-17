Fortnite: How to get Kamehameha & Nimbus Cloud Mythic Items

The Fortnite and Dragon Ball crossover is here and it has introduced an array of new content to the island. The update added the new Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud Mythics to Fortnite and here is everything you need to know about how to get them.

There are a few ways you can get the Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud Mythics in Fortnite. You can either open a Capsule Corp Capsule, purchase them, or pick them up from a fallen enemy who had one in their inventory.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to Watch Dragon Ball Super Episodes | How to Join a Versus Battle | Where to Find a Zero Point Fish and how to Dash | Challenge Guide | How to Find the Coolest Player on the Island | Challenge Guide | How to Unlock Indiana Jones Skin and Cosmetics | How to Defeat Darth Vader and get the Mythic Lightsaber |

How to get the Fortnite Kamehameha & Nimbus Cloud Mythics

Capsule Corp Capsules work similar to Supply Drops as they will fall from the sky throughout your match. You can find one by opening up your map and looking out for a Capsule Corp Capsule icon. It’s likely that they’ll be extremely popular, so you’ll have to be the first player there when it lands or fight off enemies to get your hands on one. When you open one of the Capsules, it will drop a Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud Mythics.

Also, you can grab the Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud Mythics by purchasing them. You can get one from a Dragon Ball Vending Machine or from Bulma at Kame House for 250 gold bars.

The Kamehameha is a deadly energy beam that’s capable of doing a lot of damage. Once equipped, use your fire button to charge it and then fire the powerful energy beam at your enemies. Moving on to the Nimbus Cloud, this acts like a glider and activating it allows you to ride the cloud and reposition.

Make sure you are ready to fight against these new Mythics in your next match.