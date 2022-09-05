Fortnite: How to Remain Shrouded From a Single Shadow Bomb for 10 Seconds | Challenge Guide

Recently, Epic Games launched Shadow of Phantasm Week and added items to the loot pool that will keep you hidden from the opposition. The island now has a Suppressed Assault Rifle and Submachine Gun, Shadow Bombs, and more. Also, there are Fortnite challenges tied to these items, with one of them involving Shadow Bombs. You are tasked with remaining shrouded with a single Shadow Bomb for 10 seconds. Thanks to this handy guide, you’ll have this challenge ticked off your list in no time.

Shadow Bombs can be found in chests, supply drops, and even as ground loot. When you use a Shadow Bomb in Fortnite, you’ll turn invisible and be given some extra mobility. White pulses will also begin to appear around your character to let you know when the effect is about to end. There’s a trick that will allow you to stay in the shrouded state for a longer period of time which you’ll need to know to complete the challenge.

How to stay shrouded for 10 seconds using a Shadow Bomb in Fortnite

To remain shrouded from a single shadow bomb for 10 seconds, you have to remain in the air. As soon as you hit the ground, the shrouded effect will stop. There are a couple of ways in which you can do this. You can find the side of a hill or a slope and throw down the Shadow Bomb. Then, you can make use of the double jump that the Shadow Bomb grants you to continuously jump of the surface and remain in the air. Similarly, if you are playing in a playlist which has building enabled, you can build yourself a wall and keep jumping off it while remaining airborne. It may be tricky to get the hang of, but luckily you are given two Shadow Bombs when picked up, so you’ll have a couple of attempts.

All you have to do is remain in the air for 10 seconds and the challenge will be marked as complete. For your efforts, you will be awarded 12,000 XP towards your battle pass. The challenge is definitely worth completing to work towards finishing your battle pass before Chapter 3: Season 3 comes to an end on September 17.