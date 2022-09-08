Fortnite: How to Extinguish Fires on Structures With Slurp | Fire With Fire Week Challenge

We are in the final days of Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 3 and it has been an action-packed one. This season, we have seen a plethora of crossovers, map changes, new exotic weapons, and so much more. Recently, Epic Games kicked off Fire with Fire Week which brought along some new challenges. One of the Fortnite challenges tasks you with extinguishing fires on structures with Slurp.

In Fire with Fire Week, some fiery weapons have been unvaulted and some limited-time challenges related to them are available to complete. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about extinguishing fires on structures with Slurp.

How to extinguish fires on structures with Slurp in Fortnite

There are a few ways in which you can use Slurp to put out the fires that you will start. You can either use a Shield Keg, Chug Splashes, or a Chug Cannon, but you may find that a Chug Cannon is the best item for the job. It has unlimited ammunition and more range than the other options. With the roll out of Fire with Fire Week, the exotic Chug Cannon has been made available to find on the ground and in chests. However, if you want to guarantee yourself a Chug Cannon, you can still purchase one for 600 gold bars from Kyle at The Chop Shop, to the north-east of Logjam Junction.

Before you can extinguish fires, you have to ignite them. Fire with Fire Week has also seen the Primal Flame Bow and Dragon’s Breath Shotgun added to the loot pool. Moreover, Firefly Jars are available at a higher rate. All these weapons can be found in chests, supply drops, an even as floor loot. Once you acquire a fire-based weapon, you can fire it at buildings and you will see them set on fire. Then, make sure you shoot your Slurp at the flames and it will quickly put the fires out. You will have to extinguish fires on 100 structures to complete the challenge. It is important to note that you are unable to set fire to metal and stone structures, so you should be targeting wooden buildings and objects.

Although it has not been confirmed by Epic Games, it is thought that the current season will come to an end on September 17. Therefore, if you still need to complete your battle pass, the challenges are definitely worth taking on to get your hands on some extra XP.