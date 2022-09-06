Fortnite: Every Level Up Token Location | Phantasm Quest Guide

Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 3 is coming to an end. If you still need to complete your battle pass, Epic Games has released the Phantasm Level Up Quest Pack to help you get there. Its priced at 1,200 V-Bucks and purchasing it will immediately unlock the Phantasm outfit. Then, seven new Level Up quests are released for four consecutive weeks, meaning you have to find 28 Level Up Tokens in total. This guide has you covered with every Fortnite Phantasm Level Up Token location.
Although the Level Up Tokens are the main attraction, you will also unlock Phantasm pack cosmetics as you collect the tokens. In week 1, you will earn the Beyond Portal back bling and Spectral Vision weapon wrap. The All-Seeing Scythe pickaxe is up for grabs in week 2, with the Ruby Revenant style of the back bling and pickaxe ready to be unlocked in week 3. Finally, you can add the Helmeted Alternative Style of the Phantasm outfit to your locker in week 4.
Every Fortnite Phantasm Level Up Token location
You can begin hunting down all the week 1 Level Up Tokens which are ready and waiting to be found in the following locations:
- The east side of Shuffled Shrines, close to the Reality Tree
- To the northeast of Condo Canyon, between the two Reality Trees
- At the finish line in Chonker’s Speedway
- On the northeast part of the Chonker’s Speedway race track
- On the southeast part of the Chonker’s Speedway race track
- On the northwest part of the Chonker’s Speedway race track
- Beside the crashed ship situated north of Chonker’s Speedway
There are more tokens to collect in week 2 which you can grab in the following order:
- On the road that goes through Butter Bloom
- By the huge mushrooms southeast of Greasy Grove
- On top of a Bouncy Slurpshroom, beside the blue house at Greasy Grove
- On top of a Bouncy Slurpshroom that is by the huge mushrooms to the southwest of Reality Falls
- On top of a Bouncy Slurpshroom on the cliff opposite the waterfall at Reality Falls
- On top of a Bouncy Slurpshroom next to the north side roots of the Reality Tree
- At the top of the Reality Tree on a western branch
Moving on to week 3, you can collect more Fortnite Level Up tokens:
- On top of the hill to the south of Rave Cave
- In the slipstream south of Rave Cave
- In the slipstream southwest of Rave Cave
- In the slip stream northwest of Rave Cave
- At the bottom of Seven Outpost II, northwest of Logjam Junction
- On the upper part of the path that leads to Seven Outpost II
- Near the Reality Tree at Logjam Junction
Week 4 delivers the final batch of Level Up Tokens which can be found at these locations:
- On the ramp at the center of Loot Lake
- At the fork in the river that’s north of the Sanctuary
- Next to the road to the south of Lazy Lagoon
- On the front deck of the ship in Lazy Lagoon
- At the boat race starting line in the water to the northeast of the Sanctuary
- On the boat race ramp with the green outline
- On the boat race ramp with the pink outline
Completing each Level Up quest will see you earn one full level which means you have the opportunity to level up 28 times. The quests will expire when Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 3 comes to an end on September 17.