Fortnite: Every Level Up Token Location | Phantasm Quest Guide

Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 3 is coming to an end. If you still need to complete your battle pass, Epic Games has released the Phantasm Level Up Quest Pack to help you get there. Its priced at 1,200 V-Bucks and purchasing it will immediately unlock the Phantasm outfit. Then, seven new Level Up quests are released for four consecutive weeks, meaning you have to find 28 Level Up Tokens in total. This guide has you covered with every Fortnite Phantasm Level Up Token location.

Although the Level Up Tokens are the main attraction, you will also unlock Phantasm pack cosmetics as you collect the tokens. In week 1, you will earn the Beyond Portal back bling and Spectral Vision weapon wrap. The All-Seeing Scythe pickaxe is up for grabs in week 2, with the Ruby Revenant style of the back bling and pickaxe ready to be unlocked in week 3. Finally, you can add the Helmeted Alternative Style of the Phantasm outfit to your locker in week 4.

Every Fortnite Phantasm Level Up Token location

You can begin hunting down all the week 1 Level Up Tokens which are ready and waiting to be found in the following locations:

The east side of Shuffled Shrines, close to the Reality Tree

To the northeast of Condo Canyon, between the two Reality Trees

At the finish line in Chonker’s Speedway

On the northeast part of the Chonker’s Speedway race track

On the southeast part of the Chonker’s Speedway race track

On the northwest part of the Chonker’s Speedway race track

Beside the crashed ship situated north of Chonker’s Speedway

There are more tokens to collect in week 2 which you can grab in the following order:

On the road that goes through Butter Bloom

By the huge mushrooms southeast of Greasy Grove

On top of a Bouncy Slurpshroom, beside the blue house at Greasy Grove

On top of a Bouncy Slurpshroom that is by the huge mushrooms to the southwest of Reality Falls

On top of a Bouncy Slurpshroom on the cliff opposite the waterfall at Reality Falls

On top of a Bouncy Slurpshroom next to the north side roots of the Reality Tree

At the top of the Reality Tree on a western branch

Moving on to week 3, you can collect more Fortnite Level Up tokens:

On top of the hill to the south of Rave Cave

In the slipstream south of Rave Cave

In the slipstream southwest of Rave Cave

In the slip stream northwest of Rave Cave

At the bottom of Seven Outpost II, northwest of Logjam Junction

On the upper part of the path that leads to Seven Outpost II

Near the Reality Tree at Logjam Junction

Week 4 delivers the final batch of Level Up Tokens which can be found at these locations:

On the ramp at the center of Loot Lake

At the fork in the river that’s north of the Sanctuary

Next to the road to the south of Lazy Lagoon

On the front deck of the ship in Lazy Lagoon

At the boat race starting line in the water to the northeast of the Sanctuary

On the boat race ramp with the green outline

On the boat race ramp with the pink outline

Completing each Level Up quest will see you earn one full level which means you have the opportunity to level up 28 times. The quests will expire when Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 3 comes to an end on September 17.