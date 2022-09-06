To Your Eternity Season 2 Key Visual Revealed, October 23 Premiere Date

A new key visual and additional cast were revealed for To Your Eternity Season 2 on Tuesday. Tomori Kusunoki, who will be voicing Makima in the upcoming Chainsaw Man anime series, is joining the cast as Hisame. Mitsuki Saiga, currently voicing Belaf in Made in Abyss Season 2, will play the role of Kahaku. And Takehito Koyasu (Dio from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure) will play the role of Bonchien Nicoli la Tasty Peach Uralis.

The upcoming sequel will officially begin airing on October 23 exclusively on Crunchyroll. Studio Drive will be animating the new season this time around as Brain’s Base animated Season 1. The new season will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

A trailer for To Your Eternity Season 2 was released back in July that you can watch below. The new season will pick up right where the previous season left off and will be directed by Kiyoko Sayama. The rest of the staff also includes Shinzo Fujita in charge of the series composition, Koji Yabuno handling the character designs, and Ryo Kawasaki producing the soundtrack. Reiji Kawashima will reprise his role of Fushi and Kenjiro Tsuda will return as Kansatsusha.

The anime is an adaptation of the manga created by Yoshitoki Oima that first began serialization in Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2016. The series is currently ongoing and has published a total of 17 volumes in both Japanese and English published under Kodansha. Volume 18 is set to release in Japan on September 16. No timetable for the English release has been set as of yet.

To Your Eternity won the award for “Best Shōnen Manga” at the 43rd annual Kodansha Manga Awards. Oima also received the “Daruma de la Meilleure Nouvelle Série” award in 2018 at the Japan Expo Paris for the series. As of March 2022, To Your Eternity has over 3 million copies in circulation. Oima is also the creator of the critically acclaimed series A Silent Voice. The movie adaptation of the series, produced by Kyoto Animation, has gone on to be considered one of the greatest movies in anime history.

In the beginning, an “orb” is cast unto Earth. “It” can do two things: change into the form of the thing that stimulates “it”; and come back to life after death. “It” morphs from orb to rock, then to wolf, and finally to boy, but roams about like a newborn who knows nothing. As a boy, “it” becomes Fushi. Through encounters with human kindness, Fushi not only gains survival skills, but grows as a “person”. But his journey is darkened by the inexplicable and destructive enemy Nokker, as well as cruel partings with the people he loves. Anime series synopsis via Crunchyroll

Source: Official Twitter

Screenshot via Crunchyroll