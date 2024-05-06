Apex Legends Season 21 Patch Notes

Apex Legends has received a brand new launching this week, May 7, 2024 to be exact. The update is said to launch at around 10 AM PT which is 1 PM for those in ET. This update will give Apex Legends a brand new map makeover, as well as making many weapon tweaks and more according to GameSpot. Take a look at the official patch notes below to see all of what is coming to the game.

PASSIVE: GIFT FROM THE RIFT

Can remotely interact with a deathbox to claim one item. Cannot be a shield core.

TACTICAL: VOID PASSAGE

Creates a portal passageway through a surface.

ULTIMATE: VOID NEXUS

Create a regroup point that all allies can remotely interact with to open a phase tunnel back to that location.



SOLOS TAKEOVER

In case you missed it, Solos will be taking over Duos from May 7, 2024 to June 24, 2024. We’ve taken aspects of some of our most popular modes and integrated them to keep things interesting: use your Battle Sense to detect nearby enemies, tear things up with pre-kitted weapons and attachments, and keep the fight going with auto heal and Second Chance mechanics.

UPHEAVAL MAP ROTATION

The following maps will be available in Pubs and Ranked for the first half of this season:

Broken Moon

Kings Canyon

World’s Edge

BROKEN MOON MAP UPDATE

Read the full breakdown of the Broken Moon updates in our Upheaval Highlights blog here.

APEX ARTIFACTS

The pantheon of Apex Artifacts is expanding. Check out our dedicated blog for all things Apex Artifacts including lore connections and customizations.



PATCH NOTES

BALANCE UPDATES

Care Package

Wingman returns to the floor Projectile size reduced to pre-care package values Damage reduced to 45 (was 50) Skullpiercer Elite removed Hipfire accuracy reduced Now takes Boosted Loader Hop-Up No longer takes magazines as an attachment

Devotion enters the Care Package NEW Reverse Hipfire: sustained hipfire will tighten accuracy instead of widen Damage increased to 16 (was 15) Magazine size increased to 54 (was 48 at purple) Reserve Ammo: 324 Empty reload time significantly reduced



Gold Weapons Rotation

Nemesis Burst AR, Triple-Take, Peacekeeper, Prowler PDW, Longbow DMR

Guaranteed Weapons out of Loot Bins

The first loot bin opened by an unarmed player will always contain a weapon

Dev Note: Bringing knuckles to a gunfight isn’t the most engaging gameplay, so we’re improving weapon acquisition consistency in the early game. When completely unarmed, opening a bin will guarantee at least a low tier weapon.

Retrieving Banners from Death Boxes

Collecting a banner will no longer lock the player out of critical gameplay actions Running, shooting, punching and reviving will all break out of the banner collect animation while still registering as a successful collection Players can immediately interact with a Death Box a second time while the animation is playing or continue holding the interact button to collect and enter a Death Box in one flow



Dev Note: It’s happening, it’s finally happening! I’ve died, you’ve died, we’ve all died trying to help our allies get back in the fight, but at least now we can’t blame grabbing the banner! Collecting banners is a positive action in Apex and for too long we’ve punished that action with a brief moment of pure helplessness. We’re putting your gun quite literally back in your hands, so get out there and save some Octanes and Wraiths!

Survival Items + Support Bins

Survival items now only spawn from a support bin’s tray if the team is in need

Dev Note: Survival items have been feeling abundant lately so we’re reducing their frequency in support bins by only spawning them when players meet specific requirements (like needing a Mobile Respawn Beacon when you’ve got eliminated allies)

WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

30-30 Repeater

Skullpiercer Hop-Up removed

Dev Note: The 30-30 has been dominating the mid-long range for a few seasons and our recent adjustments weren’t quite enough to dethrone it. Removing the Skullpiercer should create some space for other Marksman and Sniper rifles to shine.

Charge Rifle

ADS recoil improved and stabilized

Dev Note: The Charge Rifle remains a high risk-reward weapon, however the risk slightly outweighs the reward. We’ve taken a smoothing pass at its recoil so it shouldn’t be quite so unwieldy when firing.

Longbow DMR

Skullpiercer Hop-Up removed

Barrel Stabilizer attachment removed

Base recoil significantly improved

Projectile gravity reduced

ADS in and out time reduced

Dev Note: We’ve always considered the Longbow a great entry level sniper that’s easy to run. Over time, we’ve come to realize that being a good entry level weapon and requiring lots of attachments to come online are at odds with one another. Simplifying the Longbow’s loot chase to make it more base level approachable is intended to improve its early game effectiveness and overall consistency as a sniper.

Triple-Take

Now takes Boosted Loader Hop-Up

Dev Note: The Triple-Take is a strong weapon on paper, but it can feel a bit sluggish to maximize damage output. Providing quick reloads and extra ammo in the mag allows players to keep pressuring for longer with more chances to punish.

Hop-Ups

Skullpiercer removed from the loot pool

Boosted Loader added to the loot pool Reloading while near empty will speed up reloading and overload the next magazine with extra rounds



1x Digital Threat Optic

Removed from loot pool and all locked set weapons

Dev Note: The Digi represents a sharp power spike in Apex—a single loot item that both counters and synergies with a specific Legend. Its power ebbs and flows with the Legend meta in a way that proves very difficult to tune. We’re giving the 1x Digi a hiatus while we investigate healthier optic based perks.

LEGENDS

Ash

Arc Snare Changed to left-hand cast No longer stows weapons or interrupts consumable use when launching

Phase Breach: inspired by some Alter tech, nearby enemies will be highlighted for players traveling through the Void

Dev Note: It’s about time, huh? Allowing Ash to fire her Arc Snare with her off-hand has been something we’ve wanted to do for a while now. Holstering and redrawing her weapon to use the snare put Ash at a disadvantage in combat and minimized a lot of her play options. Ash should now be able to be much more active with her snare and apply pressure more aggressively when successful.

Ballistic

Whistler: damage from a planted smart bullet increased to 10 (was 5)

Upgrades Care Package Insight: removed NEW Sling-Shot: improves Ballistic’s base sling weapon to a blueset at Level 2 and a purpleset at Level 3



Dev Note: We’re replacing a lackluster perk with something more interesting, especially for those Ballistic players that like tapping into their sling weapons in non-Ult scenarios. Three Tac related upgrades is plenty, let’s make some room for that third weapon.

Read the full patch notes on the Apex Legends official website.