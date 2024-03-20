Apex Legends Studio Deploys Security Update After Hack

Many think it's too little, too late.

Earlier this week, the Apex Legends North American finals were postponed after hackers handed out cheats to pro players mid-game. Respawn Entertainment has now confirmed that this is what happened, and in a new post on X, the company has promised a series of updates to bolster the game’s security.

“On Sunday, a few professional Apex Legends player accounts were hacked during an ALGS event. Game and player security are our highest priorities, which is why we paused the competition to address the issue immediately,” the statement reads.

“Our teams have deployed the first of a layered series of updates to protect the player community and create a secure experience for everyone. Thank you for your patience.”

During the tournament, two players were given cheats like aimbots and wall hacks. All players were warned to change their Discord passwords and reinstall their operating systems to purge any potential malware. According to the Anti-Cheat Police Department account on X, the game’s RCE was abused to inject cheats directly into streamers’ machines.

“We are still actively working with our partners at EA and Respawn and remain committed to ensuring the security and competitive integrity of Apex Legends tournaments,” said the Apex Legends Esports account on X. “At this time, we do not anticipate any changes to the Split 1 Playoffs. We will have more information to share on the Challenger Circuit and the NA Regional Finals soon. We appreciate your patience.”

Apex Legends is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. The game offers cross-platform play, with the exception of the mobile versions.