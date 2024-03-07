Apex Legends Needs New Players According To EA CEO

Apex Legends was a surprise hit when it first landed in the marketplace. Developed by Respawn Entertainment, fans have taken to this battle royal experience. Over the years, it has continued to be one of the more fan-favorite free FPS games in the marketplace, and it’s still finding new content and support from the development team. However, EA is looking to expand further to help the franchise grow beyond its previous peak.

Thanks to VGC, we’re discovering today that EA CEO Andrew Wilson spoke about the franchise during the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. During this conference, we have a new generic outlook of what is being planned for the Apex Legends IP over the next few years. The big obstacle that EA wants to see Respawn Entertainment overcome is the ability to tap into new players.

It can be a bit intimidating jumping into a game that has already been established for years and received plenty of support. Especially knowing that you’ll be connected with another group of players. So to avoid having players feel like they’ll have a steep learning curve out of the gate, EA wants to make the game a little more new player friendly.

Andrew Wilson went on to say that we are already seeing some of these adjustments with the latest update which brought out Breakout. This game mode offers a more simplified and fast-paced gameplay experience which might ease some newcomers into the game. But that’s just the start as it looks like there might be other game modes or features that will expand beyond the traditional battle royale universe, according to the EA CEO.

Meanwhile, there are more obstacles to EA’s acquisition of new players. Another aspect that Respawn Entertainment and EA are trying to tap into is additional markets. This upcoming phase would be broadening culturalization which can help bring more players in from markets throughout Europe and Asia. That could bring in countless more players into the game, so we’ll have to see how Apex Legends shapes up over the next several years.