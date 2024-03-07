Rumor: Infamous Second Son Also Coming To PC

If they're doing this, they may as well bring the whole Infamous franchise remastered to PlayStation 5 and PC.

Now that we know Ghost of Tsushima is coming to PC, a new rumor has emerged of another Sucker Punch production making the jump as well.

As reported by Tech4Gamers, the same person who leaked the Ghost of Tsushima PC port is now claiming that Infamous Second Son is also coming to PC. This source claims to be working for Nixxes, the Sony owned studio who specializes in making these ports.

Infamous Second Son is an interesting choice to port for several angles. For those who don’t remember, this title was a revival of the Infamous franchise, and a showcase for the PlayStation 4 upon its release in 2014. With six million units sold by June 2019, it stands as one of the best sellers for the console, and the fastest selling game in the Infamous franchise.

If the God of War reboot dragged Kratos into a newer age of gaming, Infamous Second Son did the same thing a few years earlier. While Santa Monica Studio gave Kratos a character makeover, Sucker Punch opted to start from scratch with Delsin Rowe, a younger Conduit than Cloe McGrath, who had a completely different heroes journey.

While being a PlayStation 4 showcase is a great way to guarantee that your title has a fanbase, Infamous already had a fanbase, who was waiting for a new game for a good three years. The seeming consensus among those older fans is that Infamous Second Son is a good game, but not really up to the standards of the originals. It’s certainly an interesting way to look at the one title in the series that sold the most copies.

But then, maybe that mixed reception with the fans really had something behind it, as it took ten years for Sony to even consider this PC rerelease. But given the age of the title, there may also be a case for Infamous Second Son to come to PlayStation 5. In fact, Sony would be well positioned to do a remaster of all three main games, bundling in other content like Infamous First Light of course, and line it all up for a PlayStation 5 and PC release.

Infamous really is one of those weird legacy titles that once seemed very successful to the point that we would always have it, and then it stopped being that ubiquitous. In 2024, Sony needs as much original IP as it can get, but this one wasn’t missing or anything. Sony chose to let it lie, and now, they are going to have to make up for lost time with Infamous fans. But short of a new title, it’s easy to see now Sony could do just that.