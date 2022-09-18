Fortnite: How to use Chrome Splash to Phase and Chrome Yourself | Chapter 3: Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4 is here and it introduces us to Paradise. Epic Games has added an array of new content such as map changes, a new battle pass, two new weapons, and much more. A brand new item has joined the loot pool known as the Chrome Splash. There are a couple of ways in which you can use the Chrome Splash to gain the upper hand over your opponent as the item will give you some powerful abilities. This guide has got you covered with all the details about the new Chrome Splash, including how to phase and chrome yourself with it.

Chrome plays a huge role in Chapter 3: Season 4. After all, Epic Games state that “Chrome will consume all, Chrome will be all.” As it is spreading around the island, you will see that Chrome is taking over some points of interest and a new area has been entirely built out of Chrome, the Herald’s Sanctum. To find a Chrome Splash, you can obtain them by opening chests and keeping an eye out for them on the floor as ground loot.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: All Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 3: Season 4 | How to Extinguish Fires on Structures With Slurp | Fire With Fire Week Challenge | Every Level Up Token Location | Phantasm Quest Guide | How to Remain Shrouded From a Single Shadow Bomb for 10 Seconds | Challenge Guide | All Map Changes With the v21.40 Update | Kame House, Lazy Lagoon, Titled Towers | How to get Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud Mythic Items | How to Watch Dragon Ball Super Episodes |

How to use Chrome Splash in Fortnite

The Chrome Splash is the latest throwable consumable to join the island. Once you have the item equipped, you can throw it at any wall or structure to phase through it. In order to do so, hold your aim button and then press fire to throw it at your chosen wall. Whether it is wood, brick, or metal, you can use Chrome to phase through a structure made of any material and fight the opponents that could be hiding on the other side.

Phasing is not the only use for the Chrome Splash. You can throw it down and your character will turn into pure chrome which will grant you even more abilities. For a limited-time, you will become immune to incoming fire damage. In addition, you will become a blob when sprinting, allowing you to move quicker, air dash, and be immune to fall damage.

That is everything you need to know about the Fortnite Chrome Splash and what it does. Due to the abilities you gain from the item, it is likely that the Chrome Splash will be dominant in Chapter 3: Season 4.