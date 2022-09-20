Fortnite: Where to Find all Exotic and Mythic Weapons | Chapter 3: Season 4

The new Fortnite season is here and Epic Games has introduced fans to Paradise. A range of brand new content has been added to the battle royale. Chrome is taking over the island, while there are new points of interests to explore, the addition of keys, and more. As always, exotic weapons have stuck around for Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4 and this guide has got you covered with all you need to know about them this season.

This time, no new exotic weapons have made their debut in the game. However, you can still get your hands on some fan favorites. You can’t find exotic weapons by simply opening chests and searching supply drops. Following suit of previous seasons, you will have to visit the correct NPC and be prepared to spend your gold bars to obtain one.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: Where to Find Keys and How to Open Vaults | Where to Find Mending Machines | Chapter 3: Season 4 | How to Find and Defeat The Herald | Boss Fight Guide | How to use Chrome Splash to Phase and Chrome Yourself | All Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 3: Season 4 | How to Extinguish Fires on Structures With Slurp | Fire With Fire Week Challenge | Every Level Up Token Location | Phantasm Quest Guide | How to Remain Shrouded From a Single Shadow Bomb for 10 Seconds | Challenge Guide |

All Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4 exotic weapon locations

At the time of writing, there are only four exotic weapons available on the island. As the season progresses, Epic Games could always add more to the loot pool in the future. Although the majority of the exotic weapons are used for dealing damage and taking down opponents, the Chug Cannon is back to replenish your health and shield. For now, here are the exotic weapons available, where you can find them, and how much they cost.

The Dub Shotgun: Visit Mancake at Rocky Reels and purchase it for 600 gold bars

Visit Mancake at Rocky Reels and purchase it for 600 gold bars Shadow Tracker Pistol: You can speak to the Sunbird NPC at The Temple and pick up the gun for 400 gold bars

You can speak to the Sunbird NPC at The Temple and pick up the gun for 400 gold bars Boom Sniper Rifle: Rustler, who can be found at Shifty Shafts, has the Boom Sniper Rifle available for 600 gold bars

Rustler, who can be found at Shifty Shafts, has the Boom Sniper Rifle available for 600 gold bars Chug Cannon: Visit Kyle at the Chop Shop, a landmark to the northeast of Logjam Junction and be prepared to give up 600 gold bars.

That is everything you need to know about the exotic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 4. In addition, there is a powerful mythic weapon to discover. You can acquire The Herald’s Burst Rifle by defeating The Herald boss. She is located at the Herald’s Sanctum, a new point of interest made entirely out of Chrome.