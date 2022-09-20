Co-op Shooter From Space Set to Be Released in November

Image is taken from the upcoming co-op shooter From Space

It’s easy to feel like a broken record when talking about a game being hampered by delays due to it seemingly happening all the time. We have another game announcement that has been pushed back thanks to a delay, the sci-fi action-shooter From Space which has now been confirmed for release at the later date of November 3.

From Space is developed by Dutch company Triangle Studios and published by Curve Games, and the game was supposed to be scheduled for a release date of September 29 but is now being pushed back more than a month to make sure the game is up to company standard.

The team behind From Space spoke out last week about the news regarding the delayed release date and said that the reason is “to ensure we have the best launch possible.” As far as the reason goes, this is an understandable one, and it’s often the case for a lot of studios who have been hit with strict deadlines that are often too difficult to achieve. Delaying a game for the good of the game is the sensible choice, even if it’s one that comes with a lovely kick in the teeth. From Space’s team added that “To be clear, production-wise, we’re in a great place. This date change is to better position ourselves for a strong release.”

It’s not the end of the world though because it’s only a little over a month away, and that time will soon fly by and the game will be grasped graciously in your arms before you know it. And for those of you that don’t know, From Space will be heading to Steam, Google Stadia, and the Nintendo Switch on that not-too-distance November 3 release date.

More about the game though because it’s a fairly unknown little title. From Space is a solo and co-op action shooter that can be played with teams of up to four players. You must take on the challenge of liberating the earth from a violent alien invasion with your trusty group of friends. You can use all kinds of futuristic weaponry while trying to survive in this post-apocalyptic world, one with extremely cool graphics – who said apocalypses were all doom and gloom, just look at how pretty it is.

Although this game can be played solo (that’s only for the experienced players out there) it is advised that you gather your specialized fighting team because hordes and hordes of aliens can be a little overwhelming for just one soldier.

The game’s publisher has described the game as being a “family-friendly” game that offers “an accessible and playful co-op experience – perfect for players of all ages to get involved – with a great refined art style and high replay values.” Now, if that doesn’t twist your arm then maybe the below trailer will help make your decision.

The brand-new trailer for the upcoming co-op shooter From Space

