Top 25 Best Co-Op Nintendo Switch Games Of All Time

Video games can be an excellent escape from the real world. Fortunately, there are countless video game titles out there that you can enjoy with friends. In this list, we’re going to showcase some of the very best multiplayer video game titles you can enjoy right now for the Nintendo Switch. Check out our picks from chill adventure games, over-the-top action titles, to wacky platformers.

#25 Monaco: Complete Edition

Monaco: What’s Yours Is Mine throws players into a heist as you attempt to score some big loot and stay out of the attention of guards. Played as a top-down perspective, players will enter a heist by picking out a character, each of which will have a unique attribute to make use of. Afterward, you’ll attempt to clear the level out from the goods without drawing attention or losing your life. It’s a game that will either have your squad successfully executing a heist without any hitches or end up in a chaotic mess as you flee for your lives.

#24 Kirby Star Allies

Kirby fans were able to dive into a brand new game installment for the Nintendo Switch called Kirby Star Allies. In the game, Kirby once again has to save the day when a new threatening foe appears and possess all the inhabitants to do their bidding. While this is still a side-scrolling platformer title with Kirby having its unique traits, there is one big change-up. Now Kirby can now throw a heart at an enemy and swap them onto your side. Now players will have more unique attributes to solve puzzles and deliver attacks against boss fights. Even your friends can join in on the fun and help swap around the different abilities. If you’re after a chill platform title to enjoy then you might have a good bit of fun here. Of course, there is a free demo available to allow players the chance in trying the game out before purchasing a copy.

#23 Castle Crashers

Castle Crashers was a quick hit when it was first released and it offered console players a taste of the classic style arcade brawler experience. Developed by The Behemoth, this game is a hack and slash brawler that puts players in the role of a knight defending the kingdom from all kinds of horrible hostile enemies that lurk throughout the land. Set up to be a 2D side-scroller players are up against a series of boss battles and best of all up to four players can join into the battle.

Unfortunately, those that are wanting a long journey ahead of them won’t find it here as this is a relatively short gameplay experience with the title clocking in at about seven hours. Grant it, this title did come out quite a few years ago at this point so there’s a good chance that some players may have never experienced this game. With that said, this title does still hold up well today.

#22 Resident Evil Revelations 2

The Resident Evil franchise has been around since the first PlayStation console. Its iconic survival horror gameplay, difficult puzzles, uphill battles, and atmosphere have continued to bring in players regularly with new installments consistently coming out. While most of us have heard of the mainline games, there might be fewer of us that are as familiar with the spin-off titles. One of those spin-off game series is Resident Evil Revelations. Set between Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil: Revelations is an episodic game that follows Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield as they attempt to stop a bioterrorist organization from infecting Earth’s oceans with a chemical virus.

Resident Evil: Revelations 2 follows the events of the first Revelations title which will see the return of Claire Redfield and for the first time ever, gamers can play as Barry Burton. This particular installment actually takes place between Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6. This isn’t the big action Resident Evil release either as Revelations titles act more as a survival horror experience much like how the latest installment acts. Fortunately, you don’t have to go in alone with the title offering cooperative gameplay.

#21 Yoshi’s Crafted World

Yoshi made a big return on the Nintendo Switch with Yoshi’s Crafted World. Much like how the series is known, this is another side-scrolling platform title with a new narrative. It looks like Kamek is up to no good as he partners up with Baby Bowser and steals the fabled Sundream Stone that can grant wishes, leaving Yoshi to save the day. Unlike the last installment which put Yoshi into a yarn-made world, this particular game is focused on construction-grade paper.

As you can imagine, the gameplay offers some puzzles that play on the new paper world. Players will need to look at the world from different points of view to solve puzzles and progress through the campaign. This title does feature multiplayer as up to two players can join a game and control their own Yoshi’s around the makeshift world. Now that we’ve seen Nintendo bring out a paper-crafted world and a title based around yarn, who knows just where we’ll see Yoshi end up next.

#20 River City Girls

This game may predate you but back in 1989 there was a killer beat ‘em up video game called River City Ransom. This title had players going through an open-world action game as you attempted to fight off all kinds of thugs and bosses as a pair of high school students named Ryan and Alex. The duo was after their girlfriends who had been kidnapped and that’s just not going to fly for our heroes. Now fast forward several decades later and we’re back again with this franchise. Although there is a slight change up, rather than being two bros looking to get their girlfriends, this River City Girls puts players into the roles of Kunio and Riki that’s forced to save their boyfriends who had been kidnapped.

Much of the same gameplay is here from the first installment, but being developed in 2019, the mechanics are a bit overhauled giving our protagonists a few more abilities as they deliver several devastating combo attacks. With that said, the visuals for this game still appear like an old-school retro title so if you’re either a fan of the first game or even if you never heard of River City Ransom, this can be a fun brawler to enjoy with a friend.

#19 Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate

While this pick may get outranked when the upcoming Monster Hunter Rise video game releases, it’s worth looking into Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate. This game is an HD port that came from Monster Hunter Generations for the Nintendo 3DS. I’m certain you’re probably familiar with this franchise, but if not it’s relatively easy to understand. These games take place well before modern-day with villages sending out hunters that are tasked with taking down all sorts of different monsters that flood the area. However, each monster is different which makes players think of each battle a bit more strategically.

For instance, players will need to know about the monster that they are hunting for, its weakness, moves, and what resources it will give when slain. From there, you’ll be able to acquire the different loot and craft up more gear to further take down other stronger monsters along the way. We’ve seen several of these games come out into the marketplace with this being just one of the available titles right now for the Nintendo Switch. Much like the other games in the lineup, players can join together in a group and participate in hunts.

#18 Overcooked 2

Working in a kitchen is tough but it’s not as tough as Overcooked makes it out to be. For those of you who want an over-the-top party game experience then Overcooked is for you. In particular, it’s worth diving into Overcooked 2, the sequel which comes packed with more level designs. Within the game, players take the role of cooks that are tasked with completing dishes on time and correctly.

With a group of players working together, things shouldn’t be too hard to complete right? Well, this game throws players into some really wacky kitchens and locations. You’ll find the layout constantly changing and obstacles getting in the way of where you need to go. As a result, players are constantly swapping dishes around and attempting to get everything out in a timely fashion. It’s chaotic and mindless fun that will have players throwing their dishes and ingredients around the kitchen as the clock winds down.

#17 Unravel Two

Unravel was a unique video game platformer where players take the role of a character made of yarn. To maneuver around the levels and obstacles, players would need to ensure that they have enough yarn unraveled and free from any snags. It was during E3 2018 that we received the surprise release of Unravel Two, a new installment that takes the same core gameplay mechanics but adds a secondary player option. Now with two characters, you’ll need to work together to complete the series of puzzles and hostile level environments.

Players are still taking control of yarn creatures that must make their way across a series of difficult levels. With a limited amount of yarn attached to their bodies restricting their movement, the game mixes puzzle elements with platforming. It’s a fun little puzzle-platform series but so far there doesn’t look like we’ll see a third installment release at least not anytime soon as the developers have since moved on with other IPs.

#16 Knights and Bikes

Knights and Bikes follow the storyline of two girls that are on a grand adventure of exploring an island. With secrets kept away, who knows just what will come up during your travels. You’ll find that most of the game is based around puzzle-solving and with the girls having unique abilities, you’ll have to use a combination of their attributes in order to complete the tasks that lay ahead. It’s proved to be a thrilling little indie adventure title for fans but you’ll also find that this is a game that will need to be enjoyed in local cooperative gameplay. If that’s not an issue then I would suggest looking into this couch co-op title.

#15 Lovers In A Dangerous Spacetime

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime is one of those indie titles that seems to not get as much attention online but when players finally give the game a go they discover just how fun it actually is. This title has players in control of a spaceship and must fight off enemy invaders. If you have a few friends, this is a perfect game to play as Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime offers up to four-player multiplayer.

Within the game, players will find that they will need to work together to keep the ship in working order. That means running to the different bays and handling the task at hand. There’s even some replay value because the level layouts are randomized so gameplay should feel a bit different each time you go through the game.

#14 The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+

When it comes to roguelikes there are a few instant classics that will likely come to mind such as The Binding of Isaac. Released back in 2011, this title follows a baby named Isaac that manages to escape a sacrifice planned by his mother. However, along the journey for survival, Isaac will face all sorts of deranged enemies. With randomly generated dungeons, each attempt at the game will provide players with a unique setup full of different layouts. With the Afterbirth+ expansion, players receive new challenges, items, another playable character, and even a new final chapter with an additional ending. With this game on the list, you can expect a multiplayer option with co-op allowing a secondary player to spawn into the game as another baby to aid you in the fight for survival.

#13 Luigi’s Mansion 3

Luigi’s Mansion was such an iconic title when it was first released on the Nintendo GameCube that the Nintendo company wasn’t going to let this game sit forever. After getting picked back up on the Nintendo 3DS, the next major installment wouldn’t be available until the Nintendo Switch with Luigi’s Mansion 3. The game once again pins Luigi against a slew of ghosts as he must venture through several haunted locations to save his friends. The gameplay will also be mainly the same as those who may have enjoyed the previous installments.

Throughout the game, Luigi will use his specialized vacuum-style machine to capture the ghosts. Fortunately, Luigi can get a helping hand with a secondary player. This secondary player can join in and help clear out the ghosts along the way but they’ll be made of a gooey substance. This Gooigi character can even reach certain areas that the normal Luigi can’t which means there’s plenty of puzzle-solving for players to complete all while ridding the hotel Luigi and his friends are staying from these haunted spirits. Not to mention that up to eight players, in general, can join in the game with a variety of minigames to partake in outside of the campaign.

#12 Minecraft

Just about everyone knows about Minecraft. This iconic title has become such a phenomenon worldwide that of course players can expect to enjoy the title on the Nintendo Switch platform. Players are dropped into a randomly generated block-like world and must survive. During the day you can roam the open world without much fear of any enemies lurking about.

Here you can gather up resources and expand your makeshift huts until you’re able to grow up in a safe location. However, you’ll also need to ensure you’re well-fed and not in danger of hunger. From there, players can mine for resources and battle enemies during the depths below or during night in the world above such as skeletons, spiders, and zombies. Best of all, players can join together on a server and either attempt to survive the harsh world or simply enter creative mode which takes out the survival mechanics and allows players to build up their own worlds however they see fit.

#11 Rocket League

I’m sure just about everyone has attempted Rocket League at this point and either you love it or hate it. The game is easy to understand as you take the concept of soccer but swap the players out for supped-up futuristic cars. From there, it’s a race to reach the ball and jump up into the air in order to hit the ball within your opponent’s goal. However, it sounds easy on paper but accomplishing something incredible like passing to a teammate, jumping up and hitting the ball into the goal, or knocking it away from your own goal can honestly be quite difficult.

There is a learning curve to this game and if you don’t mind getting used to the skills then this is a title likely a blast to play with friends. Otherwise, it could still be a blast but while being a hilarious mess. Either way, this title is free to play so you don’t have to purchase the game to enjoy it right now and at least trying the gameplay out for yourselves.

#10 Streets Of Rage 4

Streets of Rage holds a special place in my heart as I hope it does in yours as well. The good old days of classic 16-bit gaming as you took to the streets and got rid of the criminal scum that claimed the city. It’s a classic beat ‘em up series that for years only had three installments available. Outside of the different fan remakes and titles, we wouldn’t see a new official installment until many years later in 2020. That’s where Streets of Rage 4 came out and blew so many of us original fans away. It had an eye-catching art style with iconic characters making a return, longer levels, more weapons to use against enemies, and some tougher boss battles.

It’s a game that brought just about everything you loved from the original installments back. It’s not without its criticisms as we don’t have every character making a return, but there’s always hope that the developers would go back and deliver an update that adds more of these unlockables into the game. At any rate, if you enjoy classic beat ‘em up games then you’ll find a ton of love with Streets of Rage 4. This is a game that you’ll beat and continue going back to with friends.

#9 Stardew Valley

Harvest Moon was such an iconic farming simulator franchise. It was a calming game where you took care of a farm and interacted with the townsfolk with the different events. Eric Barone with indie studio ConcernedApe decided to offer a love letter of sorts to the classic era of Harvest Moon games in 2016 with Stardew Valley. This is a spiritual successor for Harvest Moon as players take the role of a protagonist who has had it with the thriving city life and opts to take over their grandfather’s dilapidated farm. Here players will attempt to bring the farm back to life with new crops and livestock.

Outside of just tending to the farm players could again head into town and meet with the different townsfolk and enjoy the different seasonal activities. Not to mention that there’s been an update to this game since it launched that allows for multiplayer gameplay. Players could join together under the same farm and attempt to work together when it comes to tending the different activities and daily tasks. Within the mutliplayer game mode players will share the same farmland while each will have their own skills and energy bars to manage.

#8 Cuphead

Cuphead caught plenty of attention from the announcement alone as it appeared to look like a classic old-school Disney cartoon. This is a run-and-gun platform indie title that follows Cuphead and his brother Mugman, as they end up making a terrible bet against the devil. Losing the bet, Cuphead and Mugman are forced to give their souls to the devil, but it seems that our protagonist duo can save themselves if they go out and collect debts.

Unfortunately for the devil, quite a few bets have been made and it’s time for people to pay up. If Cuphead and Mugman can collect all the souls that are owed then they’ll be able to reclaim theirs. Getting souls is no easy task by any means as the duo will need to battle against the targets in a large boss fight. It’s a challenging game that forces players into memorizing the moves of their opponent and quickly dodging fatal blows. Seeing how there are two main protagonists in this game, two players can join in on the fight and help battle the different bosses or complete the series of platform levels.

#7 Enter the Gungeon

Enter the Gungeon was a mega-hit when it first launched in 2016 so now that it’s been a few years since it released, those of you who missed out on its original launch can enjoy this game on the Nintendo Switch. This is a dungeon crawler that throws players into a massive building full of different enemies and layouts to complete. While you may find yourself taking quite a few deaths along the journey, the game’s ability to reward players with new loot and weapons will keep them retrying the title to see just how much further they can get. What better way to complete a series of terrifying mazes full of hostile otherworldly enemies than having your best bud join in? This game does feature multiplayer so you’ll have the ability to really lay down the gunfire when going through the various rooms.

#6 Diablo III: Eternal Collection

Diablo, is a behemoth of a franchise when it comes to dungeon crawling top-down RPG video games. The franchise has only three mainline installments but Diablo III is where you’ll want to spend your time on the Nintendo Switch. This is just a fun and thrilling RPG adventure for players to go through as they battle against all kinds of demonic scum and gather loot along the way. In the game, players will be able to pick one of six possible character classes and begin their journey of taking on quests and grabbing up precious new gear.

As mentioned this is an isometric hack and slash dungeon crawler. Players could even go through this game with multiplayer gameplay as well which proved to be a popular option. With that said you’ll want to go for Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition as it includes Diablo III along with the Reaper of Souls into a single bundled collection. Players can pick this game up while we wait for Diablo IV to finally make its way out into the marketplace.

#5 Super Mario Maker 2

If you ever thought you could create a level based on one of the classic Mario titles then you got the tools to do so with Super Mario Maker. This game allowed players to completely create their own unique Super Mario levels from both visuals to the block placements and enemies. As you can imagine it was a massive hit and now for the Nintendo Switch platform, we got a sequel. Super Mario Maker 2 brings everything that we loved in the first installment but further expands on the mechanics, tools, and even game modes.

While the game has a campaign for players to go through, the main focus of this game is to build your own unique levels. Players can use assets that come from Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Mario World, New Super Mario Bros. U, and Super Mario 3D World. Of course, you can play the different user-generated levels as well which is a thrill either as a solo experience or co-op. Now if we can only get Nintendo to offer a similar gameplay experience for The Legend of Zelda.

#4 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

During a time where most of us were locked inside and quarantining due to the worldwide health pandemic known as the coronavirus, there were a few games that launched just in time to allow players, friends, and family to connect again. Animal Crossing: New Horizons was one of those games and it flew off the store shelves. Players were not only just picking up this game but also the Nintendo Switch platform itself.

Within the game, players will be cleaning up a deserted island and building up a community. It’s everything that you would expect from an Animal Crossing game. There are characters to meet, countless activities to partake in and decor to design your island up. Furthermore, this offered multiplayer support with players being able to visit their friend’s islands and even allow trading for certain goods or resources to use on their own island.

#3 Shovel Knight

Shovel Knight is another love letter to a classic era of gaming as it’s an old-school feeling 2D hack and slash title. The game follows Shovel Knight who is on a grand quest to save his partner, Shield Knight which has been stuck in a sealed tower. With the tower finally open once again, Shovel Knight takes his chance to defeat the enemy bosses and hostile creatures along the way in hopes of making a daring rescue. As mentioned, the game feels like an old retro title that might have come from the Nintendo Entertainment System era, and with its tight controls, it’s a game that’s honestly tough to put down.

There are several campaigns to enjoy as well at this point so you’ll have plenty of content to go through with the expansion packs. Also thanks to an update there is cooperative gameplay where a secondary player can join in as another Shovel Knight to help out in the battle. Here players will be able to share the same gold resource that is collected along the way meanwhile there’s even the ability to revive a fallen player if the area is safe to do so.

#2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart has been around since the days of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. Each installment tended to bring something new to the table and while we didn’t get a standalone new installment for the Nintendo Switch, we did receive a Deluxe edition of Mario Kart 8 which originally launched for the Nintendo Wii U. This is one of those instant pickups for the Nintendo Switch exclusive library as there’s just so much fun to be had in this kart racer full of colorful and unique map locations. Likewise, the title does feature a wide range of characters and from there, players can customize their kart with the different base body types, wheels, or even the attached glider.

I can’t forget to mention that Mario Kart has been an iconic multiplayer franchise for years. It’s probably even responsible for ending a few friendships as well. Players can race against each other locally or online and by using the different power-ups, there’s always the chance for an insane comeback that will keep players on the edge of their seats as they approach the finish line.

#1 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros is another iconic video game franchise that’s exclusive to the Nintendo company. Ever since the launch of the Nintendo 64, players were diving into this platform fighter with iconic Nintendo characters. Now, years later, we’re back with the IP on the Nintendo Switch. Super Smash Bros Ultimate adds every fighter that has ever made an appearance in a Super Smash Bros video game which means this roster is stacked right from the start. Outside of random matches either with AI or your friends, you have a storyline to complete, a slew of iconic video game characters to play as, and a very competitive online gaming scene.

However, that wasn’t enough for Nintendo as since this game was released, there have been more guest fighters being added into the mix. There’s always someone new being added into the roster with a unique level platform and the soundtrack to enjoy as well. This is just another classic Nintendo Switch video game that’s a must-buy for the console.