19 Best Kid-Friendly Co-op Games

If you have a young child then there’s likely a good collection of games that you’ve been putting off to play alone. However, for those of you who have kids that enjoy playing video games and would like to go through a co-op experience then there’s plenty of titles we could recommend. In this list, we’re going to highlight some of the best co-op games that are rated E to T. Of course, you would want to look at each title to see just if it’s suitable for your child, but we’ve attempted to stick with games that are a bit more lighthearted and easy to grasp. With that said, this list is not ranked in any particular order.

#19 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Platform: Switch

Release Date: October 20, 2023

Nintendo

Co-op in Nintendo titles has been hit or miss in the past, but with Super Mario Bros. Wonder, they’re taking things in numerous directions so you can play with just about anyone. However, it may not be exactly what you picture.

For example, the game will have local co-op that you can enjoy with those within your home. Up to four players can play at once and be different characters.

Or, you can head online and do a version of co-op where you can race “ghosts” of one another or help each other by setting up places they can revive if they struggle in a level.

#18 Farming Simulator 22

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release Date: November 22, 2021

Genre: Farming Sim

Farming Simulator games have always been a hit. It’s a simplistic and relaxing game. As the name suggests, the game is all about going around your farm and managing it. This means building it up, making upgrades, tending the crops, and handling the livestock. However, unlike more simple farming games, players will be using heavy machinery to complete several tasks at hand. Fortunately, you don’t have to do it all by yourself. In this game, players will be able to connect online and work together as you develop, expand, and upgrade the farm.

#17 Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime

Platform : Linux, PC, OS X, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One

Release Date : PC, Linux, OS X, Xbox One September 9, 2015 / PS4 February 9, 2016 / Nintendo Switch October 3, 2017

Genre : Action, platform

Lovers In A Dangerous Spacetime is a thrilling co-op game that is played with up to four players total. In this list, players manning a battleship wander around in space. With the ship having an assortment of different bays that takes care of certain aspects, such as shields, engine, and weapons, players are constantly having to change up what they are doing. It’s all about communication and working together to ensure that they are keeping the ship running. Along the way, players will be gathering up different gems to buff up their ship and it’s a game you can return to regularly. This game offers randomized levels so each time you play the game there is a different layout to give players a bit of a challenge by not allowing them to memorize the runs or what may pop up next. It’s a simple title that’s been around since 2015 and since then there’s been plenty of positive feedback.

#16 Lego Games

Alright, this is a bit of a broad point to make as it’s not specific to any particular game within the Lego lineup. It’s worth bringing up because these are generally fantastic games and kid-friendly as well. There is a wide range of different Lego games to pick up as well with plenty of them based around already established IPs. You have Harry Potter, Indiana Jones, Star Wars, Marvel, and DC Comics, featured in different Lego games and that’s just naming a few generic IPs. All-in-all, the games play very much the same in that they are parody lighthearted versions of storylines while players are mainly going through beat ‘em up style combat and puzzle-solving. These games typically allow multiple players to join in together when progressing through the campaign. Again, there’s plenty of options to pick up and enjoy today with Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga being the latest hyped-up installment to come out sometime later this year.

#15 Rayman Legends

Platform : PC, Nintendo Switch, PS3, PS4, PS5, (Backward Compatible with the PS4) PS Vita, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One, XSX|S (Backward Compatible with the Xbox One & Xbox 360

Release Date : PC, PS3, Wii U, Xbox 360 30 August 2013 / PS Vita 3 September 2013 / PS4, XBox One 18 February 2014 / Nintendo Switch 12 September 2017

Genre : Platform

Rayman was first released back in 1995 and currently, the latest mainline installment to the franchise was released just a few years ago in 2013 with Rayman Legends. Likewise, you can just jump into this game without having played previous installments and since this game has been around for a while, you can get Rayman Legends for a pretty nice discount. If you’ve never played a Rayman game before, this is a platform action title and in Rayman Legends, players are taking the role of the main protagonist Rayman or one of his trusty friends. The story is pretty simple here as you help Rayman save the world from a dark and evil doom, but it’s not the storyline that will keep players tuned into the game. It’s the incredibly fun gameplay and level design which has you guessing just what’s coming up next. As mentioned, players can join in as Rayman’s friends as well. Each character brings just a slight variation to the gameplay so it’s not all the same basic move sets across the board. If you enjoy platformers, even if it’s just a little bit, and want something to play with the kids then do yourself a favor and pick this game up.

#14 Ibb & Obb

Platform : PS3, PC, Linux, OS X

Release Date : PS3 August 6, 2013 / PC May 26, 2014 / Nintendo Switch March 5, 2020

Genre : Puzzle-platform

If you never heard of Ibb & Odd then it wouldn’t be too surprising. This is a small indie title that’s very casual and even calm to play through. This is a platform puzzle game with very simple controls but is very much a game that you’d want to go through in co-op mode. In this game, players are taking control of two blobs, a pink and green blob that are only able to walk or jump. Setup in a maze-like level layout, the game has players working together to reach the end of each level. There’s a slight catch and it’s the fact that this game relies on gravity portals. It’s not like Valve’s Portals where you’re walking through dimensions either. Here, these portals will instantly shift the gravitational pull for that particular character. Suddenly the floor becomes the ceiling and you’re able to go through the level layout in a brand new way. Players will also need to work together as well by staying close to each other and even at times using each other’s heads as a platform for a slightly more powerful jump. Meanwhile, if a character dies, the secondary player will combust forcing players to start back over in the level.

#13 Minecraft

Platform : PC, OS X, Linux Android, iOS, Xbox 360, Raspberry Pi, Windows Phone, PS3, Fire OS, PS4, Xbox One, PS Vita, Universal Windows Platform, Wii U, tvOS, Nintendo Switch, New Nintendo 3DS

Release Date : 18 November 2011

Genre : Sandbox, survival

We’re all familiar with Minecraft at this point right? This title blew up immensely around the world as players generated a random blocky world where the goal is simply to survive and explore. With nasty hostile mobs that pop up in the night, unique biomes ready for players to mine away for precious resources, and a slew of items to craft, there is a ton of fun to be had here. Players can get creative as well as they build up homes, villages, towers, really just about any structure they’d like and we’ve seen quite a few unique ones online over the years. This game offers co-op in a few ways such as opening up service online or if you’re playing on console then this game does provide split-screen support. The development team over at Mojang has continued to support this game as well with new content and while some of the older console platforms may not be receiving these latest update installments, the base game is still incredibly fun for all ages.

#12 Overcooked 2

Platform : Nintendo Switch, PS4, PC, Mac, Linux, Xbox One, PS5, XSX|S, Amazon Luna

Release Date : August 7, 2018

Genre : Simulation

Overcooked 2 and even its predecessor are games that are perfect for local co-op fun. In these games, players are working as cooks within a kitchen. Here you’ll work together to ensure that the dishes are done correctly and sent out promptly. However, there’s a wacky catch here and it’s the fact that kitchens are pretty unique. Whether you’re working with a kitchen that has conveyor belts on the ground, a kitchen on a hot air balloon during a storm, or on rafts going down a river. the gameplay remains the same and that’s fixing up some delicious meals. Normally players will be split up forcing the group to work together to complete a single dish in time.

#11 Moving Out

Platform : PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One

Release Date : April 28, 2020

Genre : Puzzle, action

Moving Out is quite a bit like Overcooked in terms of its art style and the fact that it’s best played with friends. In this game, players are working with a moving company where you’re driving to different building locations and moving all of their belongings out into the moving truck. You’re working for medals which means getting the furniture and belongings out into the moving truck within a certain amount of time. Of course, it’s a bit tricky as there’s plenty of oddly shaped furniture along with some heavier pieces that are easier moved when players lift together. Meanwhile, there are plenty of objects you can attempt to throw over hazards or into the truck, but you’ll have to avoid destroying too many fragile items.

#10 Among Us

Platforms: Android, iOS, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5

Release Date: June 15, 2018

Genre: Social Deduction

Among Us quickly grew in popularity in 2020, despite coming out prior. However, online social games became a big hit with the world undergoing quarantine orders and social distancing. With Among Us, players are getting into a game based around deception. Here the focus is around a space crew going about their daily duties. These small little mini-games require the player to pull levers, push buttons, or piece together items. However, among the group of crew members are impostors. It’s the job of impostors to kill off all the crew without getting caught. During the game, emergency meetings can be called or initiated by discovering a body. Afterward, players will discuss who they believe is the impostor among them and attempt to vote the individuals out of the game.

#9 Mario Party Superstars

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: October 29, 2021

Genre: Party

Mario Party is a classic Nintendo party game. This game franchise got its start back during the Nintendo 64 console generation. Although we’re sure you’re familiar with the IP, it’s essentially a digital board game. Played with different iconic Mario characters, players work their way on the board, collect coins, and attempt to secure stars to win. However, players can fall into traps along the way, lose coins, and secure advantages. After each round, players are thrown into a mini-game to earn a series of coins. While the game is mainly centered around players facing each other, there are some mini-games where players are randomly thrown into a team to compete.

#8 Rocket League

Platform : PC, PS4, Xbox One, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PS5

Release Date : July 7, 2015

Genre : Sports

Rocket League is a game that you’re likely familiar with. The title was a huge hit when it first launched and it’s a simple concept. In this game players are going through a makeshift soccer match, but rather than playing as humans, we’re instead controlling futuristic cars with a giant soccer ball to smash into. With a large arena field, players will be zipping throughout the map and attempting to hit the ball into the opposing team’s goal. Now this game does take a bit of a learning curve to get over especially if you’re attempting to make jumps or trick-type plays with your teammates. However, it’s a fun wacky experience regardless if you’re great at this game or just a newcomer fumbling his way around the field. Best of all, while this game was originally a premium title, Rocket League has since gone free-to-play so you could enjoy this game right now completely for free. Players can work together in a team or attempt to face each other in an exhibition match.

#7 Sonic Mania

Platform : Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Amazon Luna

Release Date : August 15, 2017

Genre : Platform

The Sonic franchise never went away but it certainly dropped a bit of the old-school retro charm over the years. That was until Sonic Mania came out and surprised fans with a game that looked like it was made for the Sega Genesis. Players had a brand new Sonic game experience with familiar visuals while the developers added some new twists and turns along the way. There was even plenty of boss battles and new locations completely that makes this game just as fun for veteran fans as it does with newcomers. For this list, we wanted to make note of the co-op mode that allows players to join in on the fun with the first player taking the leading role of Sonic. In this game, players would have one of Sonic’s trusty friends such as Tails as they follow Sonic along with the map and attempt to help collect points or help out in the boss battles. It might be an old video game IP but it’s still just as fun for new kids experiencing the Sonic franchise for the first time.

#6 Castle Crashers Remastered

Platform : Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

Release Date : September 9, 2015

Genre : Action

Castle Crashers Remastered is a game worth playing as well for a co-op experience. In this game, players are taking the role of knights who are forced into saving the kingdom’s princess after she was kidnapped by an evil wizard. To save the princess, the knights are enduring plenty of horrific beastly monsters in a beat ‘em up style side-scroller. This game is pretty old compared to some of the games on this list so far. If you’re familiar with the IP then chances are you might have played it originally as an Xbox 360 XBLA game, but now with the remastered, we have it with some fresh new enhanced visuals along with the title being available on more modern platforms.

#5 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Platform : Nintendo Switch

Release Date : December 7, 2018

Genre : Fighting

Nintendo has dominated the platform fighting genre for years thanks to the ever-popular Super Smash Bros. franchise. The current release available is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate which brings back every fighter that was ever featured in this IP. It’s a massive roster of video game characters both Nintendo-owned IPs or crossover characters featured. There’s also a plethora of levels to battle within and Nintendo is continuing to add more characters into the roster. This is a fighting game but players can join in a team and battle against enemies together along with a free-for-all option. Just like with the previous installments, players are jumping around the different platforms, using some basic attacks along with some character exclusive moves, while also grabbing up randomly dropped items that serve as a buff. It’s a fun kid-friendly fighting title that’s still widely enjoyed by so many players around the world.

#4 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Platform : Nintendo Switch

Release Date : February 12, 2021

Genre : Platformer

The Nintendo Wii U was a bit of a flop console. Fans didn’t gravitate to the console platform which Nintendo had to take a bit of a hit for especially coming off their highly successful Nintendo Wii console. With that said, while the console may have been subpar to plenty of consumers out there, it doesn’t mean that there weren’t some excellent video games to enjoy. One of those was Super Mario 3D World. This title followed Mario and his friends as they ventured to a unique kingdom that was being ransacked by the evil Bowser. It was played as a 3D platform title where much like other beloved installments to the Mario platforming games, had players collecting coins, going through platform obstacles, and defeating enemy bosses. Players could even join together in a game with players having access to characters like Luigi, Princess Peach, and Toad. Fortunately, this game was given a second chance with Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury on the Nintendo Switch. This is a full game along with some additional content for players to go through if they originally played it on the Nintendo Wii. Much like other Mario games have released in the past, you’ll find an entertaining and kid-friendly gameplay experience.

#3 BattleBlock Theater

Platform : Xbox 360, PC, Linux, Macintosh

Release Date : April 3, 2013

Genre : Platformer

BattleBlock Theater comes from the development team The Behemoth who you might be familiar with from Castle Crashers. In this game, players are following a group of friends venturing out into the open waters when suddenly a storm shows up and throws the ship into an island ruled by cats. Now with the group taking the inhabitants over as prisoners, players are forced to go through brutal platforming maze-like levels for the feline overlord’s amusement. It’s a quirky game with plenty of jokes and cartoon violence. You’ll watch your characters blow up, get zapped, or devoured in different hilarious ways. However, you’ll find that this is a game only available on PC or Xbox consoles.

#2 Unravel Two

Platform : Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4

Release Date : March 22, 2019

Genre : Platformer

Unravel came out in 2016 which followed a creature made of yarn called a Yarny as it made its way through hazardous environments. The game was entirely a puzzle platformer as you had to work with your yarn to get around the world such as making rope or creating a bridge between large gaps. It was a single-player experience, but a few years later the development team went back to deliver a sequel with Unravel Two. This time around the game was centered around a two-player co-op. With puzzles requiring the aid of another yarn creature, players would be using a combination of their yarns together as you once again tried to navigate through some harsh and hazardous environments.

#1 Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Platform : PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date : August 4, 2020

Genre : Action, Party

When the world was going through tough 2020 quarantines that forced us all indoors and away from visiting friends or family members, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout released giving players a fun distraction. Chances are you’ve already seen this game in action as it blew up in popularity. In this game, players were following a humanoid character through a series of minigame courses with the levels only allowing so many players to reach the end before capping off and moving on to the next minigame stage. This was a bit of a lighthearted battle royale game that didn’t rely on players to gun each other down. There’s a bit of catch for the co-op here as it’s not available for local co-op so you’ll need two platforms available in your home. From there, players can join together and attempt to reach the end against the other players. It was also pretty recent that the developers added a Squad Mode which allows a group of players to work together during the courses. If anyone in your squad reaches the end and wins then the entire squad is given the grand prize of a crown as well.