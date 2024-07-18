Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Stand Has Fans A Bit Confused

There are several things that have made the Nintendo Switch a successful console over the last 7+ years. One of those things is the Joy-Con controllers that players use to play the numerous games the system has. The small but versatile controls can be used in various configurations, including on the handheld screen the Switch comes with, a more compact controller, or even with just one of them so that the other can be used by another player! Sure, “drift” was a problem at times, but the overall love of the controller is well known. So, that raises the question of why Nintendo decided that now was the best time to do something special with them.

Specifically, it was revealed that in the UK and Japan, a special Joy-Con charging station would be released in October. You can see images of the charging station in the tweet below. The intent of the station is to allow people to charge up the Joy-Cons they’re not using so that they’re always ready, or they can even charge them and use the stand to wield them as they play games. Thus, they’re charging the controllers and playing with them at the same time.

Charge your #NintendoSwitch Joy-Con controllers and Nintendo Entertainment System controllers with the Joy-Con Charging Stand (Two-Way) accessory, available October 17th. pic.twitter.com/ayNdvHTppL — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) July 18, 2024

On the one hand, this is a handy thing and something that many would like to have. However, if you look at the comment section of the tweet above, you’ll notice that fans are overwhelmingly confused about why such a thing is coming out in 2024. After all, the Switch has been out since 2017, and the controllers have had various re-releases with new skins, so why not release this portable charging station along with some of them? Exactly.

Currently, the Nintendo Switch is in the last main year of its console life. The Big N has stacked it with great software, and it’s true, but the writing is on the wall, and people are counting down the days until Switch 2 is announced and people can start pre-ordering it. So, why are they just dropping this now?

The big theory is that Switch 2 will have similar controllers or possibly even upgraded versions of the Joy-Cons. If that’s true, perhaps they’re releasing this charging stand to “get a head start” on things so that people have the tools they need to fully enjoy the next system to the max.

However, it’s important to note that Nintendo has had “backward thinking” in the past, and it’s possible they just thought this up recently and felt it was “something no one had come up with before.”