Half-Life 2: VR Mod Finally Lands on Steam Today

Image is taken from Half-Life 2: VR Mod

It has taken quite some time, but finally, after years and years of development (eight years to be precise) the very ambitious Half-Life 2: VR Mod has arrived on Steam today. As you may well be aware, this is kind of like a remake of Valve’s first-person shooter Half-Life 2 that came out in 2004, and it will be launched as a public beta first, rumors of which we reported on last month.

This Half-Life 2: VR Mod was created by a group of expert mod specialists who go by the name Source VR Mod Team – which is about as literal as a name gets. It is fairly common knowledge that the journey this concept has been on has seen its fair share of setbacks, so it’s no surprise that it’s taken this long before actually gracing us with its presence.

The first major reports of a VR Mod for Half-Life 2 began back in 2017, but it turned out to not be the real thing, it was just an extension of an earlier mod from 2013. And then, for quite some time the concept fell into a pit of disillusion, disappearing completely from the public eye and was even close to being abandoned after what the team called “its own kind of development hell.” Thankfully, the project was picked back up again in 2021 and the rest as they say is history.

The now successful venture couldn’t have happened without an influx of new team members that gave the project some much-needed energy and fresh ideas. The Source VR Mod Team must thank their blessings that help was given during the darkest moments, otherwise, the game might never have seen the light of day, and that would have been a massive shame.

About the game though because it looks set to come with a variety of cool aspects and features. Half-Life 2: VR Mod will include room scaling VR with tracked motion controls, giving players the ability to manipulate items and weapons, while also allowing players to climb ladders directly with their hands. It will also come with an extensive weapon selection menu that is inspired by Valve’s Half-Life: Alyx – also coming to the game is over-the-shoulder ammo storage, functional iron-sights, two-handed weapons, and manual reloading. But that’s not the end of it either because of various comfort features that include a motion vignette and a third-person camera for vehicle selections. And finally, the mod will also include full left-handed support and an arcade-style quick reload system.

This Hal-Life 2: VR Mod will be free for anyone that owns the original game, but more importantly, “for people who have not finished it” (even though it came out in 2004). However, just because the game has been released and can be completed from start to finish, the team says that there is still a lot of work to be done, as you can see in the roadmap. If you are interested, you will be able to play the mod on Steam as a public beta from today.

Source