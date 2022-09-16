Star Wars Eclipse Will Be True Action-Adventure Title

The Star Wars universe has been on a big expansion of sorts ever since the TV show The Mandalorian revitalized the franchise as a whole. TV shows, movies, books, and yes, video games have all been coming out or announced to be coming out ever since. This isn’t a bad thing so long as the quality holds out. Don’t forget though that we’ve been here before in terms of a lot of Star Wars stuff being made, leading to a small crash until things heated up again. This in turn brings us to the title known as Star Wars Eclipse, made by developer Quantic Dream.

The title was revealed at The Game Awards last year and the reception was mixed to say the least. Why is that? Well, because while the cinematic trailer was just that–cinematic. It told us next to nothing about what was actually going on in the game itself. We saw things like Jedi and a bunch of planets and alien races that were unknown to fans of the franchise. But how was it all connected? No one can say, nor can anyone note presently what the game actually is.

Quantic Dream is a respected developer, but they’re more known for their story-driven narrative games that occasionally have action rather than focusing on action-adventure titles themselves. However, in an interview, the head of Quantic Dream noted that while there would be similarities to past titles.

“With Star Wars Eclipse we’re certainly going to keep the fundamental elements of a Quantic Dream game–a very strong story, very strong characters, multiple playable characters, and of course, giving the players the possibility to change, through their actions and decisions, how the story unfolds.”

He also noted that there would be a true “action-adventure” feel to things in the new game.

“Where the formula is changing, we said very clearly we are doing an action-adventure, so the action elements are also going to be very important.”

One would hope so as the Star Wars universe is known for its grand action as well as its deep lore. While all of this is honestly enough to be excited about, whether this game ever gets released is honestly a bit of a debate right now, because there have been numerous reports stating that Quantic Dream is having issues with the title. Some even said that the game won’t even be out until 2027 or later, which makes you wonder why they dropped the cinematic title for it at all.

They’re also having hiring issues due to their reputation of being a toxic work environment. So while they are talking a bit game, whether they can deliver on that game will be something for others to decide.

Source: IGN Japan